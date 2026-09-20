Forget the 10-second balance test — the single-leg sit and stand is the new gold standard for joint age

Longevity tests aren't necessarily an obvious challenge; they can include simple tasks like balancing on one leg or getting up from the floor without using your hands. I say "simple," but as we age, if we don't maintain muscle mass and strength, bone density, mobility and balance, those tasks actually become secretly challenging.

The natural loss of lean muscle mass and strength later in life, a process known as sarcopenia, can impact your balance, meaning injuries, falls, or trips could become more frequent. If you're curious about where you stand, now is the time to test it.

The aim after around 40 is to maintain functional ability. If you're unable to do this balance and power exercise on both sides, I recommend trying resistance workouts using single-sided exercises and balance training or mobility drills to help improve things.

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Below, let's test yours.

Watch: The single-leg sit and stand test

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises, especially if you find it difficult to stand on one leg or have lower-body joint issues.

The test

Sit on a chair or low stool with your feet hip-width apart on the ground in front of you. Extend your arms away from you or place your hands on your hips

Shift your weight into your right leg, then lift your left leg into the air. Engage your core and lean slightly forward without hunching

Press through your right leg to stand up with as much power as you can

From standing, try to sit down again, remaining balanced on your right leg, keeping your left leg extended

Swap sides.

The 'why'

First and foremost, this is a test of strength, power and balance, but adding it into your routine with or without weights can also build single-leg strength, control and stability in your lower body and core.

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Avoid allowing your knee to cave inward, as this places pressure on the knee joint. As you stand and lower, try to keep the movement controlled without rushing.

This is also a unilateral exercise, meaning you'll work your left and right sides individually. Working this way is particularly useful if you, like pretty much everyone else, have a dominant side and weaker or imbalanced areas. Identifying these through balancing tests will help you to fix them, making exercise and daily tasks easier in the long run.

Think of all the types of activities you do while balancing on one leg: tying laces, climbing, running, or stepping onto something.

If you have tight or weak hips, lower your leg a little or softly bend the knee. You can also use a higher surface to make things easier, or use one foot as a kickstand for a gentle assist.

To make it more challenging, lower the height of the chair or stool, keep your floating leg straight and high, or consider holding a weight.

Your ability to stand up unassisted and balance on one leg is a great measure of aging. This can be due to changes in proprioception, neuromuscular control, core strength and joint stability impacting your ability to stay independent.

If there's a huge difference between the left and right sides, I strongly recommend adding more single-sided strength and balance exercises to your routine. Single-leg deadlifts, Bulgarian split squats and lunges are great examples, alongside practicing sitting and standing on one leg.

Over time, balance training will help strengthen your joints, muscles and ligaments, build power, which can improve exercise performance, plus help prevent injury and make daily life a lot easier.

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