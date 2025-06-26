My mom's obsessed with Skechers — here's 5 deals I've found for her in the early Prime Day sales
I'm a fitness editor, and I've been reviewing the best running and walking shoes for the past decade.
I first introduced my mom to Skechers a few years back, and she's obsessed. Famed for their extremely comfortable, cushioned midsoles, there's a reason why your doctor probably wears Skechers — if you're on your feet a lot, they are a godsend.
If you've been waiting for Prime Day to drop to upgrade your sneakers, I've got good news — the deals have started early. You can check out the best Skechers on the market here, but below I've hand-picked five deals worth shopping (and yes, I've already sent them to my mom!)
The joy of slip-in shoes means you don't have to bend down and tie up laces when you're travelling, or if you find it hard to do so. But if you don't want to look like you're wearing slip-in shoes, these are the way to go. They have fake laces, so they look like regular sneakers. They're super comfortable, with Skechers' responsive, Ultra Go cushioning, and they're currently on sale in a bunch of different colors to suit every style.
If you prefer the classic slip-on look, the Go-Walk 5 Skechers have a soft, breathable, knitted upper that is comfortable across the top of your foot, whether you're wearing socks or not. They are machine washable, comfortable underfoot, and by design, extremely easy to slip on and off. They're on sale now in several different colorways, so grab them while you can!
If you want a pair of sneakers that look stylish, while still being extremely comfortable, these are a great pick. They look super-fashionable, while still having the plush, comfortable mid-sole we've come to love from the brand. They're available in a number of different colors to suit every style, and come in half sizes, as well as a wide-width to suit different foot types.
At first glance, these don't look like Skechers at all. These super-stylish sneakers are slip-in, to make getting them on and off a lot easier, and have a glide-step midsole, which is cushioned, while helping you move from the ball of your foot to your heel slightly faster, which is great if you're going to use these while walking, or to keep fit. These are currently on sale, but they won't be for long!
Did you know Skechers also makes running shoes? If you're obsessed with the soft cushioned comfort of Skechers, but want to run in them too, give these a try. This Tom's Guide staffer recently tested them and wrote, "I didn’t know that I was missing a whole other level of comfort until I tested the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0. They are so comfortable to wear even just for walking around, but when I took them on a run for the first time I set a new PR for my 3-mile run."
