These Skechers sandals are the shoe of the summer — and they're 22% off in early Prime Day sales

If you've been waiting for the Prime Day sales to upgrade your summer wardrobe, I've got good news — the deals have started a week early, and now is the perfect time to buy some new Skechers. These sandals have over 30,000 reviews rated at 4.6 on Amazon, and are the shoe of the summer if you want a comfortable, breathable pair of Skechers.
Right now, the Skechers On-the-Go 600 Brilliancy sport sandals are discounted to $50 on Amazon — that's a savings of 22%. If they’re not for you, I test some of the best Skechers shoes for a living, and have hand-picked some of the other top Skechers deals below. Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best early Prime Day deals live blog which we'll be updating all week.
Best Skechers deals
These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good." Now is a great time to buy, as the shoes are discounted in the two most popular colors: sand and black.
Right now, you can add the Skechers Graceful-Soft Soul Sneakers to your wardrobe for as low as $19. Skechers bills these as having "sock-like comfort" thanks to their stretch knit upper, and you'll also be able to slip them on without tying your laces. Customers love that they're lightweight and comfortable.
If you prefer the classic slip-on look, the Go-Walk 5 Skechers have a soft, breathable, knitted upper that is comfortable across the top of your foot, whether you're wearing socks or not. They are machine washable, comfortable underfoot, and by design, extremely easy to slip on and off. They're on sale now in several different colorways, so grab them while you can!
If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design.
Did you know Skechers also makes running shoes? If you're obsessed with the soft cushioned comfort of Skechers, but want to run in them too, give these a try. This Tom's Guide staffer recently tested them and wrote, "I didn’t know that I was missing a whole other level of comfort until I tested the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0. They are so comfortable to wear even just for walking around, but when I took them on a run for the first time I set a new PR for my 3-mile run."
At first glance, these don't look like Skechers at all. These super-stylish sneakers are slip-in, to make getting them on and off a lot easier, and have a glide-step midsole, which is cushioned, while helping you move from the ball of your foot to your heel slightly faster, which is great if you're going to use these while walking, or to keep fit. These are currently on sale, but they won't be for long!
