The best trail running shoes we’ve ever tested are 30% off right now — but not for long

Deals
By Dan Bracaglia
published

A deal worth dashing for

Hoka Speedgoat 5 trail running sneakers.
(Image credit: Future)

You’re going to need to move quickly to score this deal. Hoka makes some of the best running sneakers in the business. Specifically, the Hoka Speedgoat 5 is our top pick for the best trail running sneaker in 2024. Rarely offered on sale, you can save up to 40% off retail if you act fast. Run, don't walk. 

The Hoka Speedgoat 5 sneakers are just $108 via Huckberry, with plenty of sizes still available as of publishing. Hoka Speedgoat Mid GTX Hiking Boots are also on sale for just $126, but sizes are limited. In both cases, the discount style is a fiery orange and black affair. 

What makes the Speedgoat 5 such a popular shoe? In addition to a lightweight build, these puppies are super-grippy and comfy while offering plenty of toe and heel protection. They also happen to be darn stylish-looking. 

Hoka Speedgoat 5 deals 

Hoka Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Sneaker: was $155 now $108 @ Huckberry

Hoka Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Sneaker: was $155 now $108 @ Huckberry
The Speedgoat 5 is all about a cushioned ride, making them a terrific option for first-time trail runners and seasoned peak taggers — they’re also solid for long-distance pursuits. A rubber toecap offers defense from roots and rocks, and the bright orange colorway ensures folks will see you coming from a mile away. Toss in top-of-class traction, and you have a winning combo.

View Deal
Hoka Speedgoat Mid GTX Hiking Boot: was $180 now $126 @ Huckberry

Hoka Speedgoat Mid GTX Hiking Boot: was $180 now $126 @ Huckberry
Like the Speedgoat Trail Running shoes, the Hoka Mid GTX Hiking Boot by the same name prioritizes comfort and traction but also moisture resistance — the upper and mid are made of GORE-TEX to ensure water and mud stay out. A thick sole provides plenty of cushioning, while traction lugs on the bottom ensure a no-slip grip, even when scrambling up wet rocks. 

View Deal

In the market for more great deals on outerwear, fitness gear and tech? Check out this roundup of our favorite Patagonia and The North Face jacket deals. Also, the best Patagonia jacket I’ve ever owned is deeply discounted. Plus, everything from the best televisions to our favorite headphones are on sale right now. 

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Athletic Shoes
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Gender
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 11,716 deals
Filters
Arrow
Nike Pegasus 40
1
Nike Men's Pegasus 40...
NIKE
$140
View Deal
Brooks Glycerin 20
(Blue)
2
Brooks Women's Glycerin GTS...
Amazon
$120
View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
Our Review
3
New Balance Women's Fresh...
REI.com
View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
Our Review
4
New Balance Fresh Foam X...
Backcountry.com
$164.95
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
5
adidas by Stella McCartney...
Zappos
$230
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
(Black)
6
adidas ULTRABOOST LIGHT Core...
Adidas US
$190
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
(Black Women)
7
adidas Running Ultraboost...
ASOS (USA)
$190
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
(Black Men)
8
adidas Men's Ultraboost Light...
Macy's
$190
View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
Our Review
9
New Balance Fresh Foam X...
Mytheresa
View Deal
Nike Invincible 3
Our Review
10