The best trail running shoes we’ve ever tested are 30% off right now — but not for long

You’re going to need to move quickly to score this deal. Hoka makes some of the best running sneakers in the business. Specifically, the Hoka Speedgoat 5 is our top pick for the best trail running sneaker in 2024. Rarely offered on sale, you can save up to 40% off retail if you act fast. Run, don't walk.

The Hoka Speedgoat 5 sneakers are just $108 via Huckberry , with plenty of sizes still available as of publishing. Hoka Speedgoat Mid GTX Hiking Boots are also on sale for just $126, but sizes are limited. In both cases, the discount style is a fiery orange and black affair.

What makes the Speedgoat 5 such a popular shoe? In addition to a lightweight build, these puppies are super-grippy and comfy while offering plenty of toe and heel protection. They also happen to be darn stylish-looking.

Hoka Speedgoat 5 deals

Hoka Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Sneaker: was $155 now $108 @ Huckberry

The Speedgoat 5 is all about a cushioned ride, making them a terrific option for first-time trail runners and seasoned peak taggers — they’re also solid for long-distance pursuits. A rubber toecap offers defense from roots and rocks, and the bright orange colorway ensures folks will see you coming from a mile away. Toss in top-of-class traction, and you have a winning combo.

Hoka Speedgoat Mid GTX Hiking Boot: was $180 now $126 @ Huckberry

Like the Speedgoat Trail Running shoes, the Hoka Mid GTX Hiking Boot by the same name prioritizes comfort and traction but also moisture resistance — the upper and mid are made of GORE-TEX to ensure water and mud stay out. A thick sole provides plenty of cushioning, while traction lugs on the bottom ensure a no-slip grip, even when scrambling up wet rocks.