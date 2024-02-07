The best trail running shoes we’ve ever tested are 30% off right now — but not for long
A deal worth dashing for
You’re going to need to move quickly to score this deal. Hoka makes some of the best running sneakers in the business. Specifically, the Hoka Speedgoat 5 is our top pick for the best trail running sneaker in 2024. Rarely offered on sale, you can save up to 40% off retail if you act fast. Run, don't walk.
The Hoka Speedgoat 5 sneakers are just $108 via Huckberry, with plenty of sizes still available as of publishing. Hoka Speedgoat Mid GTX Hiking Boots are also on sale for just $126, but sizes are limited. In both cases, the discount style is a fiery orange and black affair.
What makes the Speedgoat 5 such a popular shoe? In addition to a lightweight build, these puppies are super-grippy and comfy while offering plenty of toe and heel protection. They also happen to be darn stylish-looking.
Hoka Speedgoat 5 deals
Hoka Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Sneaker: was $155 now $108 @ Huckberry
The Speedgoat 5 is all about a cushioned ride, making them a terrific option for first-time trail runners and seasoned peak taggers — they’re also solid for long-distance pursuits. A rubber toecap offers defense from roots and rocks, and the bright orange colorway ensures folks will see you coming from a mile away. Toss in top-of-class traction, and you have a winning combo.
Hoka Speedgoat Mid GTX Hiking Boot: was $180 now $126 @ Huckberry
Like the Speedgoat Trail Running shoes, the Hoka Mid GTX Hiking Boot by the same name prioritizes comfort and traction but also moisture resistance — the upper and mid are made of GORE-TEX to ensure water and mud stay out. A thick sole provides plenty of cushioning, while traction lugs on the bottom ensure a no-slip grip, even when scrambling up wet rocks.
In the market for more great deals on outerwear, fitness gear and tech? Check out this roundup of our favorite Patagonia and The North Face jacket deals. Also, the best Patagonia jacket I’ve ever owned is deeply discounted. Plus, everything from the best televisions to our favorite headphones are on sale right now.