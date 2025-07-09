I review outdoor gear for a living — and this Arc’teryx jacket has $150 off in the Prime Day sale
This is not a drill
I test some of the best outdoor gear on the market as my day job, but sadly, I spend most of my time wearing very fancy kit to walk the dog, rather than hike trails in Yosemite. One of the best of the best is the Arc'teryx Beta SL jacket, and right now is has $150 off in the REI sale.
Yep, you read that right, the Arc'teryx Beta SL jacket is discounted to $300 at REI, but won't be around for long. It's the best waterproof I've ever tested, so despite the fact that the sun is shining, grab this while you can.
Right now, the jacket is on sale in three different colors for women, including this lovely purple shade. At the time of writing, there's still a decent amount of sizes left, but hurry! There won't be for long.
In the men's jacket, there's only one color to choose from, but luckily, it's this bright, vibrant blue shade you're bound to love. There's still a decent amount of sizes left, but grab it while you can.
When the weather turns, there are a few key essentials to look out for when choosing a decent rain jacket, and the Beta SL jacket ticks all the boxes. It's got a large, adjustable hood, which has a toggle on the back, allowing you to pull it tight over a cap or helmet to really keep the weather off your face.
There's two zipped pockets on the front of the jacket for all your essentials, and an internal zippered chest pocket to keep your smartphone dry. The jacket is designed to fit close to the body, to act as a shell, so if you want to layer it during the winter months, you might be inclined to size up a little.
The GORE-TEX membrane is waterproof, while still being breathable, so you'll never feel like you're hiking around in a plastic bin bag. In fact, the only thing that could put you off this jacket is the price, so with $150 off, now is the time to get ready to autumn. Just don't look out the window while you buy it.
More from Tom's Guide
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.