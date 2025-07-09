I review outdoor gear for a living — and this Arc’teryx jacket has $150 off in the Prime Day sale

I test some of the best outdoor gear on the market as my day job, but sadly, I spend most of my time wearing very fancy kit to walk the dog, rather than hike trails in Yosemite. One of the best of the best is the Arc'teryx Beta SL jacket, and right now is has $150 off in the REI sale.

Yep, you read that right, the Arc'teryx Beta SL jacket is discounted to $300 at REI, but won't be around for long. It's the best waterproof I've ever tested, so despite the fact that the sun is shining, grab this while you can.

When the weather turns, there are a few key essentials to look out for when choosing a decent rain jacket, and the Beta SL jacket ticks all the boxes. It's got a large, adjustable hood, which has a toggle on the back, allowing you to pull it tight over a cap or helmet to really keep the weather off your face.

There's two zipped pockets on the front of the jacket for all your essentials, and an internal zippered chest pocket to keep your smartphone dry. The jacket is designed to fit close to the body, to act as a shell, so if you want to layer it during the winter months, you might be inclined to size up a little.

The GORE-TEX membrane is waterproof, while still being breathable, so you'll never feel like you're hiking around in a plastic bin bag. In fact, the only thing that could put you off this jacket is the price, so with $150 off, now is the time to get ready to autumn. Just don't look out the window while you buy it.