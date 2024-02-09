The North Face winter sale is on — and jackets are as cheap as $49

The North Face sits squarely at the intersection of high-tech performance and fashion-forward design. Less GORP (see also: granola-inspired) than the likes of Patagonia and Arc’teryx, the brand’s legendary Half Dome-inspired logo has been rocked by everyone from 1990s East Coast hip-hop legends to the Kardashians today.

Don’t let the hip factor turn you off, though. The sterling reputation of this brand is well-earned — remember, folks, climb mountains in these jackets, too! And right now, top-performing pieces from The North Face are on sale for as low as $49 during the brand’s winter season sale.

Ranging from fleeces to hardcore cold-weather jackets, The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip is just $49, down from $99. Super-chic women’s Hydrenalite Down Hoodies are reduced to $140, a savings of $60. And Antora Triclimate jackets are reduced by 30% to $182. All of these sales are through The North Face directly.

The North Face February jacket deals

The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Fleece (men’s): was $99 now $49

This top-selling sweater-knit fleece is 50% off in deep maroon (merlot?) with plenty of sizes to choose from. Functional as an insulating layer or as a light jacket, the Gordon Lyons boasts zippered hand pockets with an elastic collar and cuffs for extra warmth. The chest pocket sports a patch logo for good measure and closes via a sporty snap.

The North Face Antora Jacket (men’s): was $110 now $77

$77 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora.

The North Face Hydrenalite Down Hoodie (women’s): was $200 now $140

The women’s Hydrenalite Down Hoodie may look like something you’d find in a Supreme store for $800, but it’s truly an expedition-tested piece of outerwear built for maximum warmth and comfort with 600-fill down insulation and a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating. Technical jargon aside, this jacket is both ridiculously chic and super-cozy: 92% of North Face customers recommend it, with 780 total reviews. Better yet, the Hydrenalite Down Hoodie is available on-discount in a wide range of colors and styles.

The North Face Antora Triclimate (men’s): was $260 now $182

Looking for maximum warmth and versatility? Look no further. The Antora Triclimate jacket is really two jackets in one. The outer is a hooded weatherproof shell built to keep wind, rain and snow at bay. The inner is a soft, insulating full-zip fleece. Combined, these two garments provide solid protection for the colder months. Separately, they have you covered for just about any season or weather type.

The North Face Antora Triclimate (women’s): was $260 now $182

Just like the men’s version, the women’s Antora Triclimate jacket is a two-for-one deal with both an outer weatherproof shell and an inner full-zip fleece. These garments can be worn together or on their own, depending on the weather and your comfort level. Put another way, less than $200 gets you enough North Face high-tech outerwear to take on any season.