Forget Prime Day — Save 30% off jackets and apparel from The North Face right now

Storied outerwear brand, The North Face, is having a massive summer sale right now, and a wide selection of high-tech jackets and hoodies are deeply discounted for a limited time, including premium down puffers, sleek fleeces and high-tech winterwear.

Women’s Glacier Fleece Jackets are just $68, down from $90, via The North Face directly, and men’s Tekware Full-Zip Jackets are only $98, reduced from $130. I’ve included details and links to these deals, and several other favorites, below.

The North Face summer sale