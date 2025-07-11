Forget Prime Day — Save 30% off jackets and apparel from The North Face right now
The North Face is having a massive summer sale
Storied outerwear brand, The North Face, is having a massive summer sale right now, and a wide selection of high-tech jackets and hoodies are deeply discounted for a limited time, including premium down puffers, sleek fleeces and high-tech winterwear.
Women’s Glacier Fleece Jackets are just $68, down from $90, via The North Face directly, and men’s Tekware Full-Zip Jackets are only $98, reduced from $130. I’ve included details and links to these deals, and several other favorites, below.
The North Face summer sale
This classic pull-over hoody, in gorgeous 'Duck Green' (amongst other options), is super-soft, warm, and flattering. It also comes highly recommended by over 108 customers.
Continuing with the green theme, this sleek and lightweight fleece jacket offers plenty of stretch and breathability, making it a great choice for morning jogs, errand runs ,and more.
Chic and practical, the Tekware Full-Zip is ultra lightweight, wind and water-resistant, and relaxed-fit. While an adjustable hem and cuffs add to its versitility.
Knock 30% off the cost of this OG The North Face puffer is eye-catching 'Algae Blue.' A heaping amount of Down insulation should keep you warm and cozy once fall rolls around.
For the coldest of months, there's the Terra Peak Jacket from The North Face. This high-tech piece of gorpware has too many bells and whistles to list in one blurb. Just know that it's as cutting edge as it is stylish.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
