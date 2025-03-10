I tried the 75 'soft' challenge for a week — here's why I'm going to stick with it

When the 75 Hard challenge dominated my TikTok feed last year, I immediately knew it wasn't for me. The demands felt unrealistic for my schedule, and it just didn't seem enjoyable enough to stick with in the long run.

So when I stumbled upon the 75 Soft challenge, which promised a more flexible approach, I thought, "This is worth a try."

If you’re reading this and can relate — whether you’ve completed 75 Hard but found the habits didn’t last, tried but didn’t finish, or like me, never even attempted it — stick around. I’m sharing my experience with the gentler version of the challenge.

For expert tips on how to implement the 75 Soft challenge and get the best results, I spoke with Fraser Richardson from Protein Works, an exercise physiology expert with a BSc in Sport & Exercise Science and an MSc in Exercise Physiology, and Kyle Crowley, Chief Product Officer at Protein Works, who holds an MSc in Sports Nutrition and a BSc in Food Science.

What is the 75 Soft Challenge?

The 75 Hard challenge had you following a strict daily routine for 75 days, including two workouts (one outdoors, rain or shine), following a set diet, drinking a gallon of water, reading 10 pages of nonfiction, and taking a daily progress photo, basically the fitness version of a full-time job.

Meanwhile, the 75 Soft challenge offers a gentler, less demanding alternative that doesn’t require you to walk around with a water bottle the size of a dumbbell or read a self-help book that takes 300 pages to tell you to wake up earlier in the morning or journal more.

Here's how to start the 75 Soft challenge:

Eat More Good Stuff: Fill your plate with whole, nutritious foods and save the alcohol for special occasions.

Fill your plate with whole, nutritious foods and save the alcohol for special occasions. Get Moving: Aim for 45 minutes of activity every day, but don’t worry, allow yourself one chill day a week for some active recovery.

Aim for 45 minutes of activity every day, but don’t worry, allow yourself one chill day a week for some active recovery. Drink Up: Aim for three liters of water each day to stay hydrated.

Aim for three liters of water each day to stay hydrated. Read What You Want: Read 10 pages of any book each day, whether it’s fiction, non-fiction, or even a magazine, just keep your mind engaged.

Could this gentler approach be just as effective, or would I need more structure to stay on track? Here’s what happened..

1. The exercise didn't feel like a chore

Fitting one 45-minute workout into your day is a lot easier than squeezing in two. For me, this sometimes meant taking a long walk during lunch when I faced a particularly busy day. Plus, with no rule requiring outdoor workouts, I could head to the gym or do a home workout if the weather didn’t cooperate.

On another note, you might not even realize that you’re already hitting the daily exercise requirement for 75 Soft. Maybe your dog walks already add up to 45 minutes of movement, or you’re already spending that much time at the gym.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As for me, I’m training for the London Marathon, so I was already ticking off that 45-minute workout most days. If I had tried the 75 Hard version, I would have really struggled between long, grueling runs and then forcing myself into another 45-minute workout. I’d probably need a nap just thinking about it.

As Fraser Richardson, Sports Scientist and Exercise Physiology expert at Protein Works, puts it: "If you’re already following a structured workout plan that works for you, there’s no need to overhaul it. Instead, focus on adding simple wellness elements like hydration, mindful eating, daily reading, or prioritising recovery through mobility work or yoga on lighter days."

2. You don't need to follow a strict new diet

I personally can't full restrict myself of my favorite foods or snacks but rather I like to make sure I'm eating more of the good stuff than the bad stuff as frequently as I can.



This fits in perfectly with the nutrition aspect of 75 Soft, which is all about incorporating more whole foods into your diet. Don’t worry, you don’t need to rush to the health store and empty your wallet on pricey, and obscure sounding ingredients like spirulina powder, acai berries, or bee pollen (whatever happened to the good old eat the rainbow days?).

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Whole foods are minimally processed, natural foods," says Kyle Crowley, sports nutrition expert with a Master of Science in Sports Nutrition. "Think lean proteins (chicken, fish, beans), healthy fats (avocado, nuts, olive oil), and fiber-rich carbs (vegetables, fruits, whole grains). A simple rule: if it grew, walked, or swam, it's likely a whole food."

I really love that last point. It’s tough to know which foods, especially the ones labelled as ‘high in protein,’ ‘fat-free,’ or ‘sugar-free’, are actually good for you or just packed with hidden ingredients you don't want. Crowley's advice cuts through the confusion and offers a super simplified guide for choosing better food and snacks at the grocery store.

3. It puts progress before perfection

Overall, I didn’t feel like I was setting myself up for failure. The goals were still challenging, but they were flexible.

Didn't eat many whole foods today? No worries, tomorrow I’ll focus on nourishing my body with lots of natural, energizing foods. Skipped my 10 pages of reading? I’ll pack my book tomorrow and catch up.

While drinking three liters of water wasn’t an issue for me, as I drink like water is going out of fashion, having that goal in mind was still a helpful reminder to prioritize hydration instead of staying glued to my desk for an extra half hour instead of refilling my bottle of water.

I also appreciated that the 75 Soft doesn’t require daily progress photos like the 75 Hard. While some might find them motivating, I personally don’t find much value in them. Bad angles, bloating, and other factors can easily distort how you look in a photo. For me, this challenge is more about feeling good and maintaining a positive mindset about the choices I'm making daily.

Verdict

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I tried the 75 Soft challenge for seven days, and honestly, I could totally see myself sticking with it long-term.

While I just did a week of it, the challenge was easy to slot into my routine and actually enjoyable. Compared to the 75 Hard, I think this challenge will be a much more welcoming approach for most people and it offers a practical and stress-free way to build lasting healthy habits without flipping your world upside down.

As Richardson puts it: "To maintain habits post-challenge, focus on creating the correct processes that allow you to implement these habits as part of your daily routine. Make it obvious and easy"

"For example, if you want to maintain a 45-minute workout before work, prepare your workout clothes the night before and make going to bed earlier a part of your night time routine so that you can get up."