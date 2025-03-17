Not swimming or Pilates — a Harvard study reveals this exercise protects memories and keeps your mind sharp
Over 60? Focus on this type of exercise
We don’t need to tell you there are several reasons why you should prioritize keeping active as you get older, but if you’re new to exercise, knowing where to start can be tricky.
As a fitness editor, I always recommend finding the type of exercise you enjoy the most, as you’re likely to be more motivated to lace up your running shoes and head on the door that way. But what does the science say?
Harvard researchers have discovered that the best form of exercise when it comes to protecting your memories and keeping your mind sharp is walking. According to the study, taking at least 3,800 steps per day has been linked to a lower risk of dementia.
What are the benefits of walking?
Walking is a fantastic, low-impact form of exercise. You don’t need any expensive equipment or a gym membership to get started, just a comfortable pair of sneakers and some sweat-wicking kit. That said, if you’re keen to count your steps, you might want to invest in one of the best fitness trackers to keep an eye on your progress.
As well as boosting blood circulation and oxygen flow, and looking after your brain, walking will strengthen your cardiovascular fitness (the health of your heart and lungs), and build more resilient hips, glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, and core muscles.
When it comes to heading out for a walk, it’s important to think about your form. Stand up tall and engage your core as you walk — think about sucking your belly button into your spine. Don’t overstride, keep your steps underneath your body to avoid stressing your legs and lower back, and pump your arms to increase the intensity.
Can you lose weight walking?
In a word, yes. You can read more about walking for weight loss here, but how many calories you burn when walking depends on how fast you walk, and your weight.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
The average walking pace for most people is around three miles per hour. The faster you walk and the more you weigh, the more calories you’ll burn.
An adult weighing 180 lbs, walking at 3mph for an hour could expect to burn around 270 calories. An adult weighing 240lbs walking at 3mph would burn 360 calories in an hour.
Where can you find walking workouts?
If you’re a complete beginner, just start by gradually increasing the time you walk. Start with ten minutes a couple of times a week, and build up gradually to increase the intensity.
If you already have daily walks as part of your fitness routine, we’ve found some of the best walking workouts to mix things up here:
- Forget treadmills — this 3-move walking workout strengthens and sculpts your abs, glutes and legs
- Forget running — 3 walking workouts that build lower body strength and burn calories
- I tried this 10-minute walking exercise every day for a week to build mental strength — here's what happened
- I tried this 30-minute indoor walking workout — here's why it's perfect for the holidays
More from Tom's Guide
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
You just need 20 minutes, 1 dumbbell and this superset workout to strengthen your whole body and boost your metabolism
I exercised with ankle weights for 3 weeks — here's what happened to my body