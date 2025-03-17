Not swimming or Pilates — a Harvard study reveals this exercise protects memories and keeps your mind sharp

We don’t need to tell you there are several reasons why you should prioritize keeping active as you get older, but if you’re new to exercise, knowing where to start can be tricky.

As a fitness editor, I always recommend finding the type of exercise you enjoy the most, as you’re likely to be more motivated to lace up your running shoes and head on the door that way. But what does the science say?

Harvard researchers have discovered that the best form of exercise when it comes to protecting your memories and keeping your mind sharp is walking. According to the study, taking at least 3,800 steps per day has been linked to a lower risk of dementia.

What are the benefits of walking?

Walking is a fantastic, low-impact form of exercise. You don’t need any expensive equipment or a gym membership to get started, just a comfortable pair of sneakers and some sweat-wicking kit. That said, if you’re keen to count your steps, you might want to invest in one of the best fitness trackers to keep an eye on your progress.

As well as boosting blood circulation and oxygen flow, and looking after your brain, walking will strengthen your cardiovascular fitness (the health of your heart and lungs), and build more resilient hips, glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, and core muscles.

When it comes to heading out for a walk, it’s important to think about your form. Stand up tall and engage your core as you walk — think about sucking your belly button into your spine. Don’t overstride, keep your steps underneath your body to avoid stressing your legs and lower back, and pump your arms to increase the intensity.

Can you lose weight walking?

In a word, yes. You can read more about walking for weight loss here, but how many calories you burn when walking depends on how fast you walk, and your weight.

The average walking pace for most people is around three miles per hour. The faster you walk and the more you weigh, the more calories you’ll burn.

An adult weighing 180 lbs, walking at 3mph for an hour could expect to burn around 270 calories. An adult weighing 240lbs walking at 3mph would burn 360 calories in an hour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where can you find walking workouts?

If you’re a complete beginner, just start by gradually increasing the time you walk. Start with ten minutes a couple of times a week, and build up gradually to increase the intensity.

