I got my first under-desk treadmill and I’m obsessed — here’s 5 things I learned

I think I’m a few years late to the walking-treadmill-under-desk bandwagon. While under-desk treadmills burst onto the scene over the COVID lockdowns, we remote and hybrid employees still need to get our steps in while working our silly little email jobs.

Even though the trend has died down, I’m an under-desk treadmill convert. I recently got my first treadmill — the DeerRun Q1 Mini — and boy, am I hooked. It’s the perfect under-desk treadmill for me. It’s compact, easy to use, and quiet.

Is it the best under-desk treadmill money can buy? I’m not sure. It’s not a foldable under-desk treadmill, and it’s not a treadmill with an incline.

But I’m not mad about it. Why? Because it’s $149. I’ve used the DeerRun Q1 Mini every day since getting it, and I’ve learned a few things about how to get the most out of it. Here’s everything I’ve learned over the past few weeks.

Keep your under desk treadmill slow

When I first started using the treadmill, I wanted to keep it at about 4kmph. I wanted to feel the burn. I wanted to sweat. I wanted to look like I was actually working out.

I quickly realized that’s impossible when I’m trying to work. If I’m typing on my keyboard, I don’t have my arms free to balance. When I’m running, I subconsciously use my arms to balance out the momentum and keep myself stable. When I'm typing? Well, my hands are occupied.

As a result, I need to maintain the treadmill at about 2.5kmph. While initially, I thought this was much too slow, I have come to learn that I can walk comfortably at this pace while typing, without losing my balance or losing control of the keyboard and start typing nonsense.

When I’m researching or editing, I need to sit at my desk. This is because when I’m walking, my head moves and I struggle to read as quickly. So when I need to skim information, I convert my desk back to a seated position and sit. Then, when I'm writing, I use the treadmill.

Wear your fitness tracker on your ankle

I know this one sounds a bit weird. However, if you want to count your steps, it’s got to be done. The first time I used my under-desk treadmill, I was really excited to see my step count skyrocket.

But after walking for hours, I was perplexed: my step count had not risen at all. I thought, is it a problem with my fitness tracker? But I’ve been using my Amazfit Band 7 (one of the best fitness trackers) for almost a year, and it’s never let me down. So why now?

Then I realized I was wearing my fitness tracker on my wrist. You know, where you’re supposed to wear it. But when my hands are on my desk, typing away, and my feet are on the treadmill, trekking away, my steps aren’t going to be counted.

So when I use my treadmill, I have to strap my fitness tracker around my ankle. Yes, I look like I could be on parole. But that’s the price I’m willing to pay for the sweet, sweet satisfaction of receiving a “Congratulations on hitting your step target!” notification at 11 am on a random Monday.

Store your under desk treadmill next to your desk

I’m a hybrid worker, which means I work at the office for half the week and at home for the other half. As our office is relatively small, my treadmill can only be used at home.

Another reason it can only be used at home is because of its size. The Q1 Mini weighs a whopping 42 pounds and is 43 inches long. This means I wouldn’t exactly describe it as portable.

As a result, I can only store my treadmill next to my desk. I slide it between the desk leg and the wall between uses.

It would take far too much effort to drag it from a storage cupboard or haul it to the office. Even though it doesn’t really fit my home office’s boho vibe, a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do.

I recommend you do the same — even if it might cramp your style. Otherwise, the treadmill will end up being another expensive cupboard filler.

Wear comfortable shoes, not slippers or socks

When I first started using my treadmill, I thought I could wear slippers. It’s an indoor walking treadmill, right, so surely I can use indoor shoes?

Wrong. I wasn’t getting any ankle or arch support. So I started wearing my Keen Hyperport H2 sandals for treadmill walks, and it made the biggest difference.

My soles stopped hurting, and now my feet actually bounce from step to step. Although my particular treadmill (apparently) has a “shock-absorbing layer”, I found the belt to be quite flat and hard. Now, though? I could probably smash 20k steps on this thing before my feet start aching.

Finally, take time to balance yourself after finishing the workout

I know this last “lesson” feels more like common sense than anything, but I think post-treadmill vertigo is quite overlooked. This happens to me at the gym when using the treadmill to run.

When I finish my walking session, I hold myself steady on my desk before getting off. Otherwise, I get dizzy. If you’re prone to feeling dizzy after finishing a treadmill workout, don’t try to move immediately.

Take a minute or so to ground yourself. It feels like getting off a boat — you need a little time to shake off your sea legs.

The most important thing is not to push yourself.

I work out in waves: I’ll walk first thing in the morning for an hour or so, then I’ll sit until lunch. After lunch, I’ll walk to invigorate myself and push myself into the afternoon. Then, at around 4, I’ll sit again. I wouldn’t recommend walking all day — that’ll quickly exhaust you!

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the DeerRun Q1 Mini so far. I’m less lethargic after lunch, my phone’s Health app is looking a lot more hopeful, and while I haven't seen muscle toning, I feel like I have more stamina.

I know getting steps in can be hard when you work 9-5 at a computer, so having an under-desk treadmill has literally changed my life. Now I can stay active and work at the same time without sacrificing one or the other.

