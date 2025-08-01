I followed the Japanese walking method for 30 days — here's what happened to my back pain and energy levels

As a fitness editor, I’m not one for health fads and trends, but when I tried the Japanese Interval Walking Training (IWT) method a month ago, I was immediately hooked.

The interval walking method originated in Japan, and is a form of HIIT training which promises to burn more fat than steady-paced walks and lower your blood pressure at the same time. A month later, I’m still doing it, and it’s transformed my postnatal back pain and energy levels — read on to find out more.

What is the Japanese interval walking method?

As a refresher, here’s what the walking workout entails:

Set a timer on your watch or phone and walk for three minutes at a low intensity. This should be a 4/10 effort — you’re still moving, but you should easily be able to hold a conversation with someone next to you.

Then walk three minutes at a high intensity. This is a 7/10 walking effort — you should be working hard.

Keep switching between paces for 30 minutes.

What does the science say?

Studies have found IWT has several health benefits. After three months of doing a 30-minute interval walk three times a week, participants had a lower blood pressure and cholesterol, increased leg strength, and more aerobic capacity than those who walked continuously at a moderate pace for the same time.

You’ll also burn more calories following the Japanese interval walking method than heading out for a steady 30-minute walk, as you’ll increase your heart rate during those faster intervals. If you are walking to lose weight, it’s a good idea to wear one of the best fitness trackers to see how many calories you’re burning, as weight loss is the result of consuming less than you burn (often referred to as being in a calorie deficit).

I’m still following the Japanese interval walking method a month later — here’s why

It’s transformed my lower back

I’m 18 months postpartum, and while I’m physically able to do pretty much everything I could before having a baby, my lower back is still suffering. I had sciatica before my pregnancy, and the added weight of carting a toddler around on my hip means I’m experiencing a lot of stiffness in my lower back postpartum.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Walking is great for back pain, as it can reduce inflammation in the lower back and improve blood flow to the area. It can also increase the range of motion in the hips, which can help alleviate pain. If you are suffering from sciatica, always check with your doctor beforehand, and don’t walk at a pace that feels uncomfortable on your back.

Walking workouts can also work on your core strength, which can, in turn, help support and stabilize your spine, reducing pain. Think about engaging your core when you walk, keeping your back straight, and sucking your belly button into your spine.

I’ve found that doing the Japanese interval walking method a few times a week has helped me break up long periods of sitting behind my desk with a walk, and as a result, I’ve not been anywhere near as stiff. Granted, some days the walk involves pushing my toddler in the running stroller and powering along, or keeping an eye on my unruly cocker spaniel, but it’s become part of my routine, and one I enjoy.

(Image credit: Getty Images/wundervisuals)

It’s boosted my energy levels

There’s being tired, then there’s being a mom. While I’m (thankfully) out of the days of newborn exhaustion, my baby still wakes at least once a night, so I’m still pretty far from the recommended nine hours of sleep. I’ve found that on days when I’ve averaged five hours of sleep, the Japanese interval method is much kinder on my body than heading out for a run, and I’ve even managed to complete the workout with a coffee in one hand (file that under mom multitasking).

There’s science behind these mood-altering feelings — walking can increase blood flow around the body, combating fatigue. You’ll also work hard for 30 minutes and receive a flood of endorphins, the body’s natural mood-boosting chemicals, when you get back through the door.

What are you waiting for? Grab some sneakers and get walking.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.