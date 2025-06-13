I tried power walking for a week — and my body (and mind) feel incredible
One simple hack to add a little oomph to your walks
I used to think power walking looked a bit over the top. All that arm swinging, hip rocking, and fast pace just seemed unnecessary. That was until a colleague told me what just 30 minutes of power walking can do to your body: building strength, boosting cardiovascular fitness, and even improving wellbeing and mental sharpness. It sounded like a smart way to get more out of my daily walks.
Since walking was already part of my routine, whether it was a trip to the local coffee shop, running errands, or getting in some steps over lunch, I figured trying power walking for a week would be a simple upgrade. The only real change was making sure I laced up in a pair of the best running shoes to provide extra support and comfort for upping the pace.
Once I got past feeling a little self-conscious about swinging my hips and striding confidently through my neighborhood, I started to really enjoy power walking.
The Novablast 5 are our favorite running shoes overall. They come in a variety of colors, are great for runners or walkers of all levels, and deliver an impressive mix of comfort, responsiveness, and versatility.
What is power walking?
Power walking is like regular walking’s more purposeful, fast-paced sibling. It’s all about striding with intent, arms pumping, posture tall, and a pace brisk enough to get your heart rate up, but not so fast you’re breaking into a jog. Think of it as the happy middle ground between a leisurely stroll and a full-on run.
It’s low-impact, surprisingly energizing, and requires zero fancy gear, just a comfy pair of shoes and a bit of determination. Keep reading to find out what I really think of power walking after incorporating it into my routine every day for a week.
It felt a lot more beneficial than my usual walking pace
I’ll be honest, I wasn’t totally convinced at first. Walking is walking, right? How different could it really feel just by picking up the pace a little? I imagined it would be the same as my usual walking, just with slightly less time to dawdle by the coffee shop.
But after a few minutes of walking with a bit more intent — arms moving, posture upright, and pace just brisk enough to make me feel like I was going somewhere — it started to click. My breathing got a little quicker, I felt more focused, and I could sense my muscles actually doing some work.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
It wasn’t dramatic, and I wasn’t breaking a sweat, but compared to my usual leisurely stroll, it felt like I was getting more exercise benefits from dialing up my walking pace.
I felt a little silly
I’ll admit, I felt a little silly at first. There’s something about striding purposefully down the street, arms swinging like you mean business, that feels a bit dramatic, especially when everyone else seems to be shuffling along or glued to their phones. But sometimes I need a gentle reality check: no one’s really paying that much attention.
Most people are too wrapped up in their own day to notice how fast I’m walking or what my arms are doing. And to be honest, you don’t need perfect form to feel the benefits. Just upping the pace a little makes a difference. You can ease into it and move in a way that feels natural.
Walk like you mean it, just try not to charge straight into anyone.
I didn’t plan to keep power walking — but I did
What I didn’t expect was how quickly the pace stuck. Even when I wasn’t trying to, I found myself walking a little faster than usual, slipping into that steady rhythm without really thinking about it.
I also started noticing I was clocking more steps than normal on my best fitness tracker. My step count crept up, and I was walking more without making a big effort to do so. I found I was getting places quicker, so I started choosing to walk more often. Short trips that used to feel like a hassle suddenly felt manageable, and it all added up without me needing to carve out extra time in the day.
More from Tom's Guide
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.