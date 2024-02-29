Epic Skechers sale at Amazon takes up to 40% off sneakers — here's the 5 deals I'd buy
Check out these 5 huge Skechers deals at Amazon
Skechers are some of the most popular sneakers on the market. The Tom's Guide team has tested all the best Skechers on the market, and as a deals writer, I'm here to let you know when the best time to hit "add to cart" on your perfect pair.
That time is now, thanks to this huge Skechers sale at Amazon. Some of our favorite models have been slashed in price by as much as 40%. That includes the incredibly lightweight and comfortable Skechers Sketch-Lite Pro Perfect Time starting from $44 at Amazon. We rank them as the best Skechers for cross-fit training, but they're versatile enough to be used for almost any activity.
Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Skechers deals. Plus, check out how to get the Google Pixel 8 free without trade-ins at Xfinity Mobile.
Skechers deals — Quick links
- Skechers Men's Sketch-Lite Pro Perfect Time Sneaker: was $65 now from $33
- Skechers Women's Consistent Sneaker: was $60 now from $40
- Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Sneaker: was $60 now from $40
- Skechers Men’s Go Run Consistent Sneaker: was $55 now from $41
- Skechers Men's GOrun Altitude-Trail Running Walking Hiking Shoe: was $79 now from $42
Skechers Men's Sketch-Lite Pro Perfect Time Sneaker: was $65 now from $33 @ Amazon
We rank these as the best Skechers for cross-fit training, and they're currently on sale starting from $33 at Amazon. In our Skechers Skech-Lite Pro Perfect Time review, we said they're a lightweight, supportive and versatile pair of shoes. The women's version of the shoe is on sale starting from $44 at Amazon. You'll need to check the different colors to get the best deal in your size.
Skechers Women's Consistent Sneaker: was $60 now from $40 @ Amazon
Fitness Editor Jane McGuire walked 50 miles in these shoes, and said they gave instant comfort and excellent arch support. The women’s shoe is discounted to $40 in this sale, although you’ll have to go through the different color options in your size to find the best deal.
Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Sneaker: was $60 now from $40 @ Amazon
This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. Our Editor-in-Chief Mike Prospero wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive, plus at a starting price of $40, you can’t go wrong. The men’s version is also discounted to $41 on Amazon here. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.
Skechers Men’s Go Run Consistent Sneaker: was $55 now from $41 @ Amazon
This well-cushioned trainer is designed for workouts in and out of the gym. If you’re looking to up your step count, you’ll like the plush midsole foam, and that all-important arch support. The shoe is discounted to $41 right now, although you’ll need to go through the different colorways to find the best deal in your size.
Skechers Men's Go Run Altitude-Trail Running Walking Hiking Shoe: was $79 now from $42 @ Amazon
Skechers doesn’t just make comfy sneakers, the brand also makes shoes designed for more serious adventures. If you’re looking for a comfortable pair of hiking boots, these are comfortable and have a decent amount of grip for uneven terrain. They also come in a wide and an extra-wide fit. Again, you’ll have to check out the different colors on offer to find the best deal for you.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
