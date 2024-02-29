Epic Skechers sale at Amazon takes up to 40% off sneakers — here's the 5 deals I'd buy

Skechers are some of the most popular sneakers on the market. The Tom's Guide team has tested all the best Skechers on the market, and as a deals writer, I'm here to let you know when the best time to hit "add to cart" on your perfect pair.

That time is now, thanks to this huge Skechers sale at Amazon. Some of our favorite models have been slashed in price by as much as 40%. That includes the incredibly lightweight and comfortable Skechers Sketch-Lite Pro Perfect Time starting from $44 at Amazon. We rank them as the best Skechers for cross-fit training, but they're versatile enough to be used for almost any activity.

Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite Skechers deals. Plus, check out how to get the Google Pixel 8 free without trade-ins at Xfinity Mobile.

Skechers Women's Consistent Sneaker: was $60 now from $40 @ Amazon

Fitness Editor Jane McGuire walked 50 miles in these shoes , and said they gave instant comfort and excellent arch support. The women’s shoe is discounted to $40 in this sale, although you’ll have to go through the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Skechers Men’s Go Run Consistent Sneaker: was $55 now from $41 @ Amazon

This well-cushioned trainer is designed for workouts in and out of the gym. If you’re looking to up your step count, you’ll like the plush midsole foam, and that all-important arch support. The shoe is discounted to $41 right now, although you’ll need to go through the different colorways to find the best deal in your size.