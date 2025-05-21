Epic Hydro Flask sale live from $18 on Amazon — 9 deals I’d shop ahead of Memorial Day
If you're in the market for some hydration deals ahead of the summer, you've come to the right place. Amazon's Memorial Day sale is currently knocking up to 30% off Hydro Flask water bottles, tumblers and cooler bags.
Hydro Flask is best known for their drinkware that features superior insulation and a slim, leakproof design. Plus, you can't beat the rainbow of fun colors you can choose from. Fortunately, I've found deals on some of the best water bottles and coolers to satisfy both your thirst and your bank account.
Below, I've handpicked my favorite Hydro Flask deals from $18 that are sure to help you sip in style this Memorial Day and beyond. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Best Hydro Flask Deals
This tumbler includes a press-in lid for good measure. Sip on your favorite beverage in style without fear of it getting cold or warm. The cup holds 16 ounces of liquid and fits in most cup holders.
If you're always on the move and need a coffee mug that can keep up, this Hydro Flask with a handle is the perfect option. With a capacity of 12 ounces, it's incredibly durable yet lightweight to carry around.
This wide mouth bottle includes a Flex Sip Lid that's leakproof when closed. Sip on your favorite beverage in style without fear of it getting cold or warm. Vacuum-sealed walls provide excellent insulating power and 16 ounces of volume means fewer trips back to the fridge. It's also dishwasher safe and comes in additional sizes.
Travel in style, safety and convenience with this 32 oz tumbler that can go with you anywhere thanks to its durable handle and the fact that it can fit in most cup holders. It also features a leak-resistant lid with a flexible straw, so it's always ready to sip. It comes in three additional sizes and tons of bright colors.
On sale for just $29, this reusable water bottle will keep your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours. It's also durable and leakproof when closed. The sustainable bottle features a clean design and comes in a bunch of fun colors.
Snag this 32 oz Hydro Flask for 25% off on Amazon! It features a leakproof chug cap to ensure you don't spill and a narrow chug spout that provides a convenient, controlled flow to quickly quench your thirst. It's a must-have during those long hikes, runs or workout sessions.
At 30% off, this water bottles is a steal! Available in three different sizes and a plethora of colors, everything about this water bottle with a wide mouth and a straw is simple — open it up, add your water and ice, and flip to sip. Your thirst will be quenched in no time. The insulated stainless steel design keeps it cold for up to 24 hours.
Hoping to throw some beverages in your beach tote? With the Hydro Flask Insulated Surf Tote, you can ensure they'll stay cold thanks to its lightweight insulation and fully-lined and leakproof interior.
This is the perfect compact insulated cooler bag to bring along on any day trip. It features a large, easy-access hinge top that makes it easy to open. It will keep items cold for up to 24 hours and it can hold up to 20 cans without ice. Its leakproof cooler lining easily wipes down.
