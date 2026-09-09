If you’re already looking ahead to fall, chances are your wardrobe could use a refresh. My suggestion? Vuori. It’s no secret that the brand’s high-quality performance and lounge apparel can come with a pretty hefty price tag, but luckily, REI is making it more affordable than ever.

Vuori's latest sale at REI is overflowing with deals on everything from tank tops and tees to joggers and leggings. Right now, you can score up to 50% off some of the brand's best-selling styles for both men and women. I’ve hand-picked my top deals worth investing in, including Vuori's AllTheFeel Leggings down by 41% and these Sunday Performance Joggers at $20 off.

Keep scrolling to shop these rare Vuori deals that are perfect for your fall wardrobe refresh.

Top Vuori Deals

Vuori Long Sleeve Strato Graphic Tee (Men's): was $69 now $53 at REI You can always use an extra long sleeve tee in your wardrobe — and this one will quickly become your favorite. This super soft piece of workout gear will be your go-to during your workouts, weekend adventures and lounge sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Daydream Crew Top (Women's): was $68 now $53 at REI I have my eye on this Vuori crew top that's made with a high-performance stretch fabric that wicks moisture, dries fast and blocks the sun's harmful rays. It's perfect for workouts, running errands or just hanging out around the house. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Vuori Sedona Straight Leg Pants (Women's): was $108 now $53 at REI I'm adding this pair of straight leg pants to my cart ASAP! I love everything about them from their relaxed style to their versatility. I can't wait to wear them for travel days, running errands or just hanging out around the house. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori AllTheForm Support Tank Top (Women's): was $74 now $58 at REI This medium support top with a shelf bra is best suited to studio classes, gym sessions and everyday walking workouts, but it's so comfortable you won't want to wear anything else. Don't miss out on this $16 price cut! Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Vuori AllTheFeels Leggings (Women's): was $110 now $65 at REI Designed for yoga, lounging or anything in between, these pants feature buttery soft fabric with a cloud-like feel. They're lightweight and stretchy so you can enjoy a full range of motion while sporting them. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Ponto Shorts (Men's): was $84 now $66 at REI Designed for running or traditional workouts, these men's shorts are super lightweight, quick drying and extra durable. They come in a variety of colors and feature an elastic waistband with a drawstring and two side pockets. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers (Men's): was $110 now $87 at REI You'll never want to take these pants off! They feature premium knit fabric that wicks moisture and dries fast. There's also five functional pockets, including 3 with zippers, that will keep valuables secure. They're perfect for any casual occasion and will quickly become your go-to. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Halo Modern Full-Zip Hoodie (Women's): was $110 now $87 at REI This is a great layer to wear to the gym. The cropped, zip up jacket is made with a breathable, lightweight fabric. It features a soft, cloud-like feel and 4-way stretch so you can wear it while working out. I also love its high neckline and cuffed sleeves that add a little extra touch of style. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Vuori Alpine Jacket (Women's): was $188 now $111 at REI This cute and cozy jacket is 41% off and the perfect layer for fall. Crafted from 100% recycled fleece, the jacket has an oversize fit and zip hand pockets. Read more Read less ▼