A new study says this type of exercise is linked to a 36% lower risk of death, and I'm pretty surprised

If you needed any more reason to take up Pilates or yoga this year, emerging research just gave you one. According to a study, Pilates can lower the risk of death by 36%, with yoga not far behind.
We love a Pilates and yoga practice here at Tom's Guide, but I was surprised by this news. Check out the details of the study below, and let us know whether this could convince you to start a practice by leaving a comment!
What is the study?
A new study from Arizona State University examined more than 55,000 U.S. adults and found that Pilates was associated with a 36% lower risk of death, while yoga was linked to a 27% lower risk.
Of 21 alternative health practices studied, Pilates and yoga were the only two associated with significantly lower mortality.
From the research, we can't establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, but the findings raise interesting questions about the impact of movement, strength, balance, stress reduction and social connection on longevity and healthy aging.
In a recent study, ASU Associate Professor Connor Sheehan and other researchers discovered that only yoga and Pilates "were associated with a significant decrease in the risk of death."
According to Sheehan, both practices improve balance and stress management and "offer a social component," which are "key contributors to longevity." However, despite the findings, further research is needed to determine causation.
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We're living in a time where everyone wants to know the hacks for anti-aging and longevity. “Americans are spending billions on complementary and alternative medicine,” said Sheehan. “More than 40% of adults use at least one practice, from acupuncture to chiropractic care to specialized diets. But we actually know very little about whether any of these practices are associated with living longer.”
The researchers used "nationally representative data" from over 55,000 U.S. adults and linked to mortality records over roughly a decade. Many other practices like acupuncture and homeopathy showed "no significant association with mortality after researchers accounted for demographic and health differences between users and non-users."
Interestingly, the practices moving the needle most for boosting longevity are ones that combine movement, strengthening, social connection and mental wellbeing. That means it’s never too late to start a yoga routine, take up Pilates, or even head to your local gym or community center to see what social exercise clubs you can join.
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Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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