Because online shopping is basically part of my job, I’m always creating imaginary budgets and loading up carts at my favorite retailers. I don’t always make it to checkout, but I recently put that habit to the test at Lululemon. I was shocked by just how many high-quality workout pieces I could find while still staying in budget.

The store recently restocked its 'We Made Too Much' section. If I had $100 to spend, I could easily buy a few Lulu styles and still have money leftover. For example, I'm loving the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag for just $38 paired with the Organic Cotton Baby Tee for $34 (a total of $72). If there's one item I would spend my whole budget on, it would be the 2-in-1 Maxi Dress — and it's currently on sale for just $99.

If you're looking to stock up on affordable fitness pieces, take a look at the styles I would actually buy, all under $100.

Lululemon Deals

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag: $38 at lululemon (US) I already own a few of these stylish and convenient belt bags — but this blue hue is stunning! The waterproof "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet: was $48 now $39 at lululemon (US) This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Align Tank Top (Women's): was $68 now $49 at lululemon (US) This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Hotty Hot Shorts : was $68 now $29 at lululemon (US) The shorts are on sale in several different colorways in 2.5-inch and 4-inch leg lengths. You’ll have to cycle through the colors available in your size to find the best price, but the shorts are between $39 and $59, which is a fantastic price considering you’d normally be paying $70 bucks! Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28": was $98 now $59 at lululemon (US) On sale from $59, the popular Align leggings are a great buy. We love these due to their comfortable, sculpted fit, and extremely soft fabric. They also stretch with you and wick sweat while you're working out. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon BeCalm Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant: was $98 now $74 at lululemon (US) These pants are luxuriously comfortable, making them great for couch surfing, but have a chic and smart look that works on days out too. They're made with French terry and are soft to the touch. I need pants that do both, so I feel like these are a smart choice. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Quilty Pleasures Tote Bag Medium 12L: was $148 now $74 at lululemon (US) If you're in the market for a versatile tote that you can take to work, the gym or during your travels, this is the one for you. It's extremely lightweight and easy to carry, and it also features a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve. I'm obsessed with its quilted design, too. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Define Cropped Nulu Jacket (Women's): was $128 now $99 at lululemon (US) Made from Lululemon’s famously buttery-soft Nulu fabric, this lightweight jacket is perfect for morning workouts in the summer. It pairs perfectly with high-rise leggings, biker shorts or trousers and comes with zippered pockets and thumbholes to stop sleeves riding up mid-workout. Read more Read less ▼