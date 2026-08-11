I wasn’t expecting to find this many Lululemon styles under $100 — here’s what I’m shopping
My favorite affordable fitness styles for summer
Because online shopping is basically part of my job, I’m always creating imaginary budgets and loading up carts at my favorite retailers. I don’t always make it to checkout, but I recently put that habit to the test at Lululemon. I was shocked by just how many high-quality workout pieces I could find while still staying in budget.
The store recently restocked its 'We Made Too Much' section. If I had $100 to spend, I could easily buy a few Lulu styles and still have money leftover. For example, I'm loving the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag for just $38 paired with the Organic Cotton Baby Tee for $34 (a total of $72). If there's one item I would spend my whole budget on, it would be the 2-in-1 Maxi Dress — and it's currently on sale for just $99.
If you're looking to stock up on affordable fitness pieces, take a look at the styles I would actually buy, all under $100.
Quick Links
- shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section
- Organic Cotton Baby Tee: was $48 now $34
- Everywhere Belt Bag: from $38
- Align Tank Top (Women's): was $68 now $49
- Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0: was $78 now $54
- Align High-Rise Pant 28": was $98 now $59
- BeCalm Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant: was $98 now $74
- Quilty Pleasures Tote Bag Medium 12L: was $148 now $74
- Define Cropped Nulu Jacket: was $128 now $99
- 2-in-1 Maxi Dress: was $148 now $99
Lululemon Deals
I'm absolutely loving this baby tee in the most beautiful yellow shade. This '90s-inspired top is made from soft, organic cotton jersey. It's perfect whether you're playing tennis, taking a walk or heading out to lunch.
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I already own a few of these stylish and convenient belt bags — but this blue hue is stunning! The waterproof "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.
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This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.
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This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.
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As the temperature warms up, this is the perfect layer to have in your wardrobe. The swiftly tech tops have been a Lululemon staple for decades, and you can wear (and wash) them again and again without them going smelly or shrinking.
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The shorts are on sale in several different colorways in 2.5-inch and 4-inch leg lengths. You’ll have to cycle through the colors available in your size to find the best price, but the shorts are between $39 and $59, which is a fantastic price considering you’d normally be paying $70 bucks!
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On sale from $59, the popular Align leggings are a great buy. We love these due to their comfortable, sculpted fit, and extremely soft fabric. They also stretch with you and wick sweat while you're working out.
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These pants are luxuriously comfortable, making them great for couch surfing, but have a chic and smart look that works on days out too. They're made with French terry and are soft to the touch. I need pants that do both, so I feel like these are a smart choice.
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If you're in the market for a versatile tote that you can take to work, the gym or during your travels, this is the one for you. It's extremely lightweight and easy to carry, and it also features a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve. I'm obsessed with its quilted design, too.
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Made from Lululemon’s famously buttery-soft Nulu fabric, this lightweight jacket is perfect for morning workouts in the summer. It pairs perfectly with high-rise leggings, biker shorts or trousers and comes with zippered pockets and thumbholes to stop sleeves riding up mid-workout.
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Adding this dress (that's also a skirt!) to my cart ASAP. You can convert this luxuriously soft and stretchy strapless dress into a flowy maxi skirt by simply rolling down the bodice. Talk about versatility! The bodice is made from lightweight Nulu fabric and the skirt is a breathable, sweat-wicking silk blend.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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