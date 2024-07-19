You can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Ring at Amazon — but there's a catch

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring at it's annual Unpacked event last week. At the same time, it opened pre-orders for the new smart ring, which should land on doorsteps in late July.

But it seems demand for the Galaxy Ring surprised Samsung, and the official store temporarily suspended orders (as spotted by TechRadar). Fortunately, you can still pre-order the Galaxy Ring at Amazon, which seems convenient, but there's a catch.

Before you can put the ring on your finger, you need to work out which size you need. Like Oura, Samsung's main smart ring competitor, the company can send you a Sizing Kit for you to measure up and find the right edition for your finger.

If you order direct from Samsung, the Galaxy Ring costs $399 and you get a free sizing kit shipped to your door. All you need to do is work out which size you need, let the company know, and your new Galaxy Ring will be on the way.

However, order from Amazon, and the setup's a little difference. The Galaxy Ring is still $399 at Amazon, but you'll need to pay $10 for the sizing kit. If you go ahead with your purchase, you'll get $10 off the Galaxy Ring price.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399 with free sizing kit at Samsung

The newly-launched Galaxy Ring packs heart rate, fitness tracking, and skin temperature sensors into the finger-sized device. The data syncs to your Samsung phone and you can view it in the Samsung Health app, alongside AI-powered insights and advice.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399 at Amazon

The Galaxy Ring comes with the same features whether you buy it from Samsung or Amazon; all that changes is how you size up the ring. But if you do choose Amazon, then you can add the device onto an existing order, which may be more convenient for you.

This isn't a big deal if you're certain that you want the Galaxy Ring and don't mind dropping $10 knowing it'll be knocked off the cost of your new smart ring. But it might be a sore point if you're trying to decide between the Galaxy Ring and the Oura Ring.

The Oura Ring Gen-3 is also available through Amazon for $349, but you'd also need to shell out $10 on the sizing kit (returned to you as a $10 discount when you buy the Oura Ring), but this could leave you $10 or $20 out of pocket.

Oura Ring Gen-3 Horizon: $349 @ Amazon

Like Samsung's ring, you have a choice of colors and sizes and the price varies depend on the style (flat-topped Heritage, circular Horizon) and the color. Unlike the Galaxy Ring, you can use the Oura if you have an iPhone or Android smartphone, and it integrates with a load of third-party services, including Strava and Natural Cycles.

However, order direct from Oura and the sizing kit is free. On the surface, it sounds like buying your smart ring from the brand itself is the better deal, but you have to actually place an order for the ring to get the sizing kit.

There is a way around this for the Oura Ring, though. The company teamed up with Best Buy, so you can go to select stores and try their sizing kits on there and then. You don't get as long with the ring, but it can give you a good idea on the fit.

