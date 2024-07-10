Samsung launches first Galaxy Ring — here’s how you can pre-order it today

Today, Samsung announced its first-ever Galaxy Ring, adding to its collection of wearables designed to improve users' everyday health and wellness. The new device was unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event and is slated to be released on July 24. The good news is, you don't have to wait — the device is available for pre-order as soon as today!

The Galaxy Ring, priced at $399 at Samsung, pairs AI-powered health tracking with features that prioritize convenience. Ideal for someone whose interested in monitoring their health without wearing a bulky smartwatch or fitness tracker, the Galaxy Ring takes much of what Samsung achieved with the Galaxy Watch and shrinks it into a piece of sensor-packed jewelry.

If you're eager to get your hands on Samsung's new smart ring, you can preorder the Galaxy Ring on Samsung right now. Read on to get a glance at the ring's specs, as well as some tips on pre-ordering your new ring.

Galaxy Ring pre-order: $399 @ Samsung

Available for pre-order on July 10, the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Ring is here and it's priced at $399. According to our initial Galaxy Ring review, it's ideal for those looking to track their everyday health and wellness. The device monitors heart rate, predicts your cycle via the skin temperature sensor and automatically detects exercise when you're moving. You can review data and insights from your Galaxy Ring on the Samsung Health app on your smartphone. The device also tracks sleep with Samsung's enhanced sleep AI algorithm. It comes in 3 different color options and 9 different sizes. The battery life depends on the size of your ring, with sizes 12 and 13 lasting up to 7 days on a full charge.

Galaxy Ring pre-order: $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is also selling the Samsung Galaxy Ring for $399. You can buy the Ring Sizing Kit for $10 and you'll get a $10 Best Buy gift card. It's available for pre-order today!

Galaxy Ring — specs at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Ring Starting price $399 Dimensions 7 x 2.6 mm Sizes 5 - 13, 9 sizes total Weight 2.3 - 3.0 g Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold Battery life Up to 7 days Durability 10 ATM, IP68 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Sensors PPG (heart rate, SpO2), skin temperature, accelerometer

Pre-ordering your Galaxy Ring is simple. You can choose from three different titanium color options, silver, gold and black, and then select your ring size between 5 and 13. If you don't know your size, Samsung recommends ordering its free sizing kit. You'll also be given the option to add Samsung Care+ at $39 for 2 years of coverage. Last but not least, you'll choose your payment option: one time payment, Samsung financing, or 4 installments.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring will monitor your heart rate, predict your cycle and detect exercise when you're moving. According to our review, it's worth noting that unlike a smartwatch where you can review your health data directly on your wrist, the Galaxy Ring relies heavily on access to Samsung Health on your smartphone. Once you pay the price, there are no additional fees to use the Galaxy Ring or any of the Samsung Health features.

Although there are currently no deals on the device and it is priced a bit high, the fact that Samsung Health remains free of charge is a big selling point next to the competition (Oura Ring requires a $5.99/month membership fee in order to access all features).

Overall, we are looking forward to using the device and taking advantage of all its innovative features. If you're in the same boat, we recommend pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Ring today.