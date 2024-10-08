The Oura Ring 3 crashes to its lowest price with this massive Prime Day deal

Oura officially announced the Oura Ring 4 last week. The brand's new smart ring has better battery life, improved accuracy and new designs, but the most exciting new features will also be available to Oura Ring 3 wearers.

If you've been thinking about picking up one of the best smart rings, now is the best time, as the Oura Ring 3 is reduced by up to $100 right now at Amazon with this Prime Day Oura Ring deal.

Oura has discontinued this third-generation ring, so once retailers run out of stock, it'll be gone for good. Plus, the Oura Ring 4 won't be available in the flat-topped Heritage design, so this is your last chance to pick up that model.

The discount varies between Horizon and Heritage, and by color, but you can save up to $100 depending on your preferred configuration.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Oura released the Ring 3 in late 2021, but its still one of the most popular smart rings three years on. It can last up to a week between charges, comes in a circular or flat-topped sign, and in several colors. The embedded sensors track your sleep, monitor your heart rate, and keeps tabs on your activity to create a daily Readiness Score and offer actionable advice on how to boost your recovery and wellbeing.

The reason Oura's latest features will make their way to the older ring is thanks to a redesigned smartphone app, with tabs to make it easier to spot short and long-term trends and three new features; Automatic Activity Detection, Fertility Insights and Daytime Stress.

So, whether you have the Ring 3 or Ring 4, as long as you pay the $5.99/month subscription, you'll be able to access all these insights. The main difference between the two rings is that the sensors have improved accuracy on the Ring 4.

But the Oura Ring 3 is still definitely worth the money. The overall experience is miles ahead of the competition (except possibly the Samsung Galaxy Ring), and Oura validates the accuracy of its rings with research studies.

Plus, our experience with the ring bears that out. Oura was able to spot our fitness editor was pregnant before she did, and the ring helped one of our team detect potential sleep apnea with breathing disturbances throughout the night.

Oura Ring 4: from $349 at Amazon

The Oura Ring 4 is available to pre-order right now, with devices shipping from October 15. The upgraded smart ring has a circular design and all titanium body (replacing the Gen 3's epoxy interior). The sensors are recessed in the ring, so won't push into your finger, and the new Smart Sensing setup allows the ring to capture accurate data, even if the ring moves around your finger as you sleep.

However, we found that the quoted seven-day battery life on the Ring 3 was more like five in practice. So hopefully there'll be a bit of a boost with the Ring 4's eight-day battery life. And the sensors on the newer model are now recessed in the ring.

And if you do want to pick up the latest model, Oura didn't actually increase the price for the Ring 4. The all-circular ring starts at $349, just like the circular Oura Ring 3 Horizon edition.