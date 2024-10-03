Oura Ring 4 is finally here — 3 things I'm relieved Oura is doing better this time

The hotly anticipated Oura Ring 4 has finally launched, and with it, you can expect several key updates to design, accuracy and durability.

Since the flagship Oura Ring 3 release in 2021, members have been eagerly awaiting the latest iteration of the ring since Oura Ring 4 leaks hit this summer. I’ve been wearing my Oura Ring 3 for years now, and despite my firm belief that it’s the best smart ring on the market, there are areas Oura could improve on with the latest release — and it looks like they have.

For those new to the smart ring scene, Oura just revealed an updated Oura app experience for both Oura Ring 3 and Oura Ring 4 users, along with a redesigned Oura Ring 4. I’ve been delving deeper into what you can expect from the redesign, and there are 3 big improvements to the hardware I’m relieved Oura is finally integrating. Here they are.

3 things Oura is improving with the Oura Ring 4

The Oura app is already pretty comprehensive. However, users can benefit from a refreshed app experience at no extra cost, and Oura Ring 3 users can access all of these new features in the Oura app with just a quick update in the coming weeks.

App aside, I believe there are some hardware modifications needed if you plan to buy an Oura Ring for the first time or upgrade from the 3, and it looks like these have been implemented with the release of the Oura Ring 4.

1. Improved accuracy

Undoubtedly already ahead of the game with trustworthy tracking, the Oura Ring 4 promises Smart Sensing, powered by the combination of an algorithm and “research-grade sensors” to adapt to your unique finger physiology for more accurate and continuous data delivery.

Unlike Ring 3, these sensors are recessed to provide better comfort and can adapt to real-life situations like the ring rotating throughout your day or becoming displaced. It also accounts for unique differences in finger shape, anatomy and skin tone.

Tom Hale, Oura CEO, says the next-generation Oura Ring 4, refreshed app and Smart Sensing platform “represent significant steps forward for wearables across accuracy, comfort, personalization and design.”

The sensors aim to more than double signal pathways (from 8 to 18 with 2 triple LEDS and 3 photo LEDS) compared with the Oura Ring 3, adapting to find the best signal path, reducing data gaps and providing more accurate and continuous data collection for users — day and night.

Oura conducted a study in August 2024 involving 60 participants from a diverse range of ages, genders and skin tones, who were asked to wear the Oura Ring 3 and Oura Ring 4 in a sleep clinic overnight, and the results are darn impressive.

Results showed a 120% improvement in blood oxygen readings (Sp02), which means a 30% accuracy increase in the average Sp02 measurement overnight; 15% more accurate breathing disturbance index (BDI); 7% and 31% fewer gaps in daytime heart rate and nighttime heart rate, respectively.

(Image credit: Future)

Oura also assured that battery life has been optimized to 8 days (a day longer than the Oura Ring 3 and Samsung Galaxy Ring) so the updated sensors shouldn’t negatively impact the ring battery life. After 3 years, I’m now charging my Ring 3 every other day, so it's a welcome update for me.

Chief product officer at Oura, Holly Shelton, says the aim is to make the Oura Ring 4 “life-proof” while “setting a new accuracy standard.”

According to Oura, there are also improvements to Automatic Activity Detection, including heart rate detection and heart rate zones, so you don’t have to worry about manually logging them, and activity types have increased from 5 to 40 for even more accurate exercise tracking.

In addition, Oura hinted at improvements to the Daytime Stress feature and reproductive health. Fertile Window will allow members to view even more stats around the reproductive cycle, including fertile and ovulation days, but it's not available just yet.

2. Sleeker design

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The main focus is comfort. The Oura Ring 4 has recessed sensors (we’re talking 0.33mm in height compared with the previous 1.3mm) that sit flush with your finger and provide a smooth interior. This should improve overall comfort, although the domed sensors of the 3 aren’t a big problem for me, personally. Oura has also created a thinner, sleeker ring design, without sacrificing the accuracy of the sensors.

There are now 12 sizes from 4 to 15 (4 more than before) and 6 color options including Rose Gold, Gold, Silver, Brushed Silver, Stealth and a new black finish featuring tungsten PVD coating to enhance durability and give a “deeper black look.” Oura also removed the Horizon and Heritage design options in favor of one all-circular Horizon look.

If you plan to purchase the Oura Ring 4, Oura recommends a new sizing kit, as the recessed sensors could affect the fit. I haven’t been hands-on with the Oura Ring 4 just yet, but I’m excited to see how these changes impact usability and comfort day-to-day.

3. Better durability

After a few years of wearing the Oura Ring 3 in Gold — it hasn’t fared well. Mine is scratched and beaten up, with very little of the original gold color remaining. Given that the Oura Ring is designed for tracking activity and workouts, I expected it to be hardy to handle most events, so I’ve been curious to know what changes have been made to the Oura Ring 4.

Notably, the ring now has a fully titanium interior and exterior compared with the Ring 3’s titanium exterior and epoxy interior. As titanium is better for channeling light and blocking stray light, Oura claims this should help the ring be more precise, on top of increasing durability. As the 3 was the first-ever release of the ring, at least Oura seems to have built a more robust titanium design this time around.

The Oura Ring 4 could be the most discreet, comfortable and accurate smart ring yet. Starting at $349, the model will be available for shipping on October 15, 2024. You can access the membership for a month free with each purchase. Monthly memberships cost $5.99 or $69.99 for annual membership.