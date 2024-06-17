Samsung Galaxy Ring charging case — leaked image gives us our first look

Even though we’re about a month away from presumably getting an official announcement, there are details about the Samsung Galaxy Ring that are still unknown. We know it’ll be available in various sizes, but no one knows for sure how it’ll be stored or charged.

Well, a new leaked image shows what appears to be our first glimpse of the Galaxy Ring’s charging case. Frequent leaker Ice Universe posted the photo on Weibo, revealing a shiny-looking carrying case for the upcoming wearable — similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds charging cases.

From the looks of it, the Galaxy Ring would be placed into the circular cradle for storing and recharging. We suspect the case will feature its own battery to deliver additional charge to the Galaxy Ring, which would need to be charged later when it’s depleted. This design is much more logical than the Oura Ring's standalone charger which doesn't function as a case.

(Image credit: Ice Universe via Weibo)

We still don't know whether the Galaxy Ring charging case will accommodate all the available ring sizes or if there will be different ones for each size. Naturally, it would make sense for just one universal case, but the photo doesn’t show if the circular cradle gets narrower closer to the top to allow for different sizes to fit inside of it. Either way, this is a much better charging solution than what the Oura Ring offers.

With Android 15’s rollout later this year, we also suspect that the Samsung Galaxy Ring could support Google’s revamped Find My device network. In the event it’s lost or stolen, it could be activated to track it down using an Android phone. Finally, we could see additional color options with the charging case, but white might be the default option.

We’ll certainly know more about the charging case along with the wearable when it’s expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to the usual health and workout metrics it’s expected to track, the Galaxy Ring is rumored to have the ability to control other Samsung devices. As for its cost? The wearable could end up floating somewhere around $300 to $350 according to the rumors.

