Samsung Galaxy Ring features tipped in new leak — here’s what it can do

Samsung’s long-rumored Galaxy Ring is inching closer to launch. And now we have some more details on exactly what it’ll offer when it hits store shelves.

The Galaxy Ring is currently in the prototype production stage and will enter mass production in the second quarter, ET News is reporting (via Revegnus), citing people who claim to have knowledge of the company’s plans. The source says that Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy Ring at an Unpacked event in July, though the company hasn’t yet announced the event or exactly when it’ll happen.

Samsung is planning to include a host of health-related features in the Galaxy Ring, including ECG and “blood flow measurement,” according to the report. Users will also be able to use the device to wirelessly control devices, as well as make payments at point-of-sale terminals, ET News’ report says.

The Galaxy Ring is one of Samsung’s worst-kept secrets. Samsung itself tipped that it was working on a wearable at its Samsung Unpacked event last month, though it stopped short of saying what it would offer and when it would hit store shelves.

Rumors have been surfacing for months about the Galaxy Ring, but until now, details on its key features have been light. However, some reports have said that the Galaxy Ring will double as a fitness tracker and include heart rate monitoring. It may also be used to track sleep and use Bluetooth to connect to other devices, according to the reports.

Interestingly, previous rumors had suggested that the Galaxy Ring would ship in four sizes, potentially limiting its fit for some users. However, ET News’ sources say the device will actually ship in eight sizes, expanding its availability to users.

Still missing from the conversation around the Galaxy Ring, however, is how much the wearable will cost. But considering the device will compete with the Oura Ring and the Circular Pro 1, which cost $299 and $410, respectively, there’s a good chance it will retail for around those prices.

For its part, Samsung hasn’t commented on its plans for the Galaxy Ring. But look for more on the Galaxy Ring — and the Unpacked event where it’ll be unveiled — in the coming months as we inch closer to the unveiling, where the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are also both expected to launch.