Samsung Galaxy Ring could be your personal meal planner, here's how

While the Oura Ring is the current leader for fitness tracking finger devices, Samsung is preparing to compete with the Galaxy Ring. So far, Samsung has been pretty quiet regarding what the Galaxy Ring will offer, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out all kinds of reports. The latest rumor from the Korean publication Chosun Biz suggests that the ring will work with Samsung Food to offer meal-planning suggestions based on the metrics provided by the tracker.

The publication says the report comes from officials familiar with the development of the smart ring. It claims that data from the Galaxy Ring will integrate with Samsung Food and Samsung e-Food Center (in Korea) to provide optimized recipes based on the wearer’s body mass index (BMI) and caloric intake.

A feature like this could be even more intelligent than a personal chef because the ring knows what’s happening inside you. If you are overweight based on your BMI and you’ve already eaten a lot that day, Samsung Food might offer recipes with lower calorie content that will still be satisfying. If you’ve had a light day, it could provide denser meal recommendations for you.

(Image credit: Samsung / Oura)

Samsung Food already links with the company’s range of smart refrigerators, so it would know whether you actually have the items required to make a meal before offering a recommendation. For users in Korea, the Samsung e-Food Center can order missing items. In other parts of the world, you’ll have to order missing ingredients manually, but it’s still much more manageable than winging it.

It’s important to note that this is still a rumor at this point, and it’s possible that the feature doesn’t make its way to the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Ring. However, the company does offer similar features on select Galaxy Watches in Korea, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see meal recommendations come to the Galaxy Ring. It is possible, though, that it doesn’t leave Korea at first since the Samsung e-Food Center is only supported there.

Even without automatic food ordering, recommendations for healthy meals based on actual data could be incredibly exciting. After all, Samsung Food, the main supporting app, is available in 104 countries, so there shouldn’t be any reason it can’t launch globally with the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung hasn’t announced an exact release date for the Galaxy Ring, but we know it will arrive later in 2024. We also don’t know how much Samsung plans to charge for the Galaxy Ring, but we have to assume the company will want to be competitive with the Oura Ring, which goes for $299.

