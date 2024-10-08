Forget Fitbit — you can pick up Amazfit trackers from just $40 with these Prime Day fitness tracker deals

I love scouring for the best Prime Day deals , so it brings me great joy to share these awesome deals with you. I also love making sure I have the best fitness tracker , and I’ve tested enough of them now that I think I know what to look for.

You want a comfortable strap, a bright, vibrant screen, and a range of fitness types. That's why the Amazfit Band 7 which is down to just $39 at Amazon, is such a great deal. Despite the bargain price, it can track my nights dancing with friends through to resistance training at the gym,

Or if you're after something in the style of the now-discontinued Fitbit Sense 2, the Amazfit Active smartwatch is reduced to $80, down from its regular price of $109 for Prime Day. The fitness-focused smartwatch has built-in GPS, which is a win at this price, and AI-backed actionable insights to improve your sleep and training.

But there are several other great trackers in Amazfit's range that are discounted right now, which fill the Fitbit-sized hole left by Google's slow dismantling of the once-popular brand.

Best Amazfit deals

Amazfit Band 7 was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

I use the Amazfit Band 7 every single day. If you need something with an unbelievable battery life, look no further. I’ve had this watch since August and I’ve only charged it three times. No, that’s not a typo. Only three times. I use it to track my sleep (and get scolded for going to bed too late on a work night), my fitness activities, and my steps. While it doesn’t have built-in GPS, it links up with your phone’s so you still get a map of your activity in the app. I completely recommend this fitness tracker, and especially as it’s less than $40 right now.

Amazfit Bip 5 was $89 now $66 @ Amazon

I have also personally tested the Amazfit Bip 5 . I still can’t believe how much this looks like an Apple Watch — it tricked my family when I showed them. This fitness tracker is excellent at tracking your steps and workouts, and the face is completely customizable. You can pick from tons of cute designs and you can choose what icons show on the face. While I didn’t find this fitness tracker was as good as the Band 7 for tracking sleep, the gorgeous high-res screen makes up for it.

Amazfit Bip 3 was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

The Bip 3 is the Bip 5’s younger sibling — if you couldn’t tell from the name. It’s the older version of the Bip 5, which means it doesn’t have features like mini apps on the fitness tracker itself. But it’s still got an epic 14 day battery life and built-in GPS so you don’t need to take your phone on runs or cycles if you don’t want to. It’s got 5 ATM water resistance, less than the Bip 5, but more than enough for day-to-day use.

Amazfit Active was $109 now $80 @ Amazon

The Amazfit Active fitness tracker is available in multiple colors but the black is the best deal I’ve found. This fitness tracker has 14 day battery life, just like the Bip 3, and even tells you your mental and physical readiness for the day. I would definitely get my hands on this one if I was getting more into working out and wanted a more advanced piece of tech to track me — you can even make training templates in the app to use on the watch while you’re exercising.

Amazfit Balance was $199 now $166 @ Amazon

This is the priciest and highest-tech Amazfit fitness tracker here. The Amazfit Balance comes in black and gray but the black version is the cheapest right now. With this fitness tracker, you can sync directly to apps like Strava, Adidas Running, and loads more. And what’s so mind-blowing about this fitness tracker is this: it can even measure your body composition! Yes, it can tell you your body fat percentage. If you’re seriously into fitness, I would say the Amazfit Balance is a must-by.

I personally use and adore my Amazfit Band 7, which is my overall recommendation for beginners or those with casual activity levels. But if you want to push your training up a notch, the Amazfit Balance smartwatch measures your body fat and muscle mass too.