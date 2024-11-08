Fitbit's fitness trackers just crashed to their lowest ever price on Amazon with these Black Friday deals

Two of the best fitness trackers have returned to their lowest prices ever in the Black Friday sales, with the Fitbit Charge 6 available for $99 and the Fitbit Inspire 3 going for $69. That’s a $30 saving on the Inspire and a whopping $60 discount on the Charge 6.

While Google seems to be slowly winding down the Fitbit brand, these two fitness trackers remain outstanding options — the Fitbit Charge 6 is our best overall fitness tracker pick, while the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best budget option, and they remain so because Google has made no mention of discontinuing the more affordable Fitbit lines.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

The best fitness tracker available is available for under $100 in the early Black Friday sales on Amazon. The Charge 6 has a lightweight, attractive design with a large AMOLED display, and offers extensive activity, sleep and workout tracking, with built-in GPS being a key upgrade on the cheaper Fitbit Inspire 3.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Our pick as the best budget fitness tracker is now even cheaper thanks to this early Black Friday deal, which brings the Inspire 3 back down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. The Inspire 3 is a stylish, slim band with an AMOLED display that offers great activity and sleep tracking and long battery life.

Both the Inspire 3 and Charge 6 do a great job of tracking your daily activity and sleep, but as you’d expect there are some upgrades to enjoy if you opt for the more expensive devices. The Charge 6 is bigger and has a larger AMOLED display, and it also has built-in GPS for more accurate tracking during outdoor activities like running and cycling.

The Charge 6 also offers more extensive health tracking features. It is able to take ECG measurements as well as tracking your electrodermal activity, which can be used to estimate stress levels. The Charge 6 also has more smart features including access to Google Maps, Google Wallet and YouTube Music.

One area where the Inspire 3 has the edge is battery life, lasting up to 10 days on a charge in our testing, whereas the Charge 6 will max out at seven because of the larger screen and GPS tracking. The Inspire 3 is also smaller, which makes it easier to wear with other jewelry, and of course cheaper.

If you’re still undecided on which Fitbit to go for in the sales, check out our full Fitbit Charge 6 vs Fitbit Inspire 3 article for more info on the pros and cons of each tracker.