Be quick! The latest Prime Day Fitbit deals slash prices by up to $79 — my top 3 picks

Prime Day is here again, and the top deals are clear again. The best Fitbits are discounted, so, you can cheer again. Amazon Prime Day is here again!

For this edition of Prime Day, a small but worthwhile selection of Fitbit devices are deeply discounted including the kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE for 26% off and the Google Pixel Watch 2 for a whopping 32% off. The latter may not carry the Fitbit name but it packs all the same health-tracking tech. Find these deals and more below.

Written by Written by Dan Bracaglia Senior Fitness Writer My name is Dan and I lead our coverage of wearable fitness technology including smartwatches, smart rings and fitness trackers. I also look after our wearables buying guides, ensuring roundups of the top Fitbits, Garmin watches and cheap fitness trackers remain up to date. When I'm not writing, you can find me out hiking, biking, snowboarding or kayaking suited up from head to toe in the latest gorpware and fitness gadgets, all in the name of testing (and fun).

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals

Fitbit Ace LTE: was $229 now $170 @ Amazon

The relatively new Fitbit Ace LTE is built for children to keep parents informed of their whereabouts and wellness. It even lets you communicate via messaging back and forth with your kid. And a gamified on-watch experience encourages children to stay physically active throughout the day. Note that this watch requires a $10/month subscription.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $170 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch series combines Fitbit's top-notch health-tracking tech and metrics into a sleek and capable smartwatch. (Google owns Fitbit.) And while the Pixel Watch 2 was recently replaced by the Pixel Watch 3, the former is barely a year old and offers many of the same features and specs found in the newer model at a fraction of the cost.

Fitbit Sense: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

The original Fitbit Sense isn't the brand's newest wearable — it was replaced by last year's Sense 2 — but it remains a capable fitness tracker at a solid price with all the basic wellness features you could want, and then some. In addition to being FDA-approved for Blood oxygen and ECG readings, the Fitbit Sense also offers some handy smart features like voice support for Amazon Alexa and support for a small but useful selection of third-party apps.

