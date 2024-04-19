Tesla just recalled every Cybertruck over dangerous accelerator pedal flaw — what you need to know

Tesla has seen mixed results with its interesting-looking Cybertruck. Some user complaints have come in about subpar build quality, among other issues. Now, the Elon Musk-owned company has a bigger problem on its hands: it must recall nearly 4,000 sold Cybertrucks due to a potentially dangerous issue with the accelerator.

What's wrong with the Tesla Cybertrucks?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued the recall on April 17. The document says, "On affected vehicles, when high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal."

As far as what can happen if the pedal becomes trapped, the NHTSA document breaks it down: "If the pad on the accelerator pedal becomes trapped in the interior trim above the pedal, the performance and operation of the pedal will be affected, which may increase the risk of a collision."

Thankfully, users who have this issue can still bring the car to a stop, as the recall notes that "application of the brake pedal will cut drive torque, including when both brake and accelerator pedals are pressed, and continued application of the brake pedal will bring the vehicle to a stop as quickly as if the accelerator pedal was not pressed."

What happened to cause the issue? It sounds like there was an issue with the lubricant (soap) that aided in the assembly of the pad. Some "residual lubricant" caused the pad to slip off in some instances.

What should Cybertruck owners do?

The NHTSA says the issue impacts "all Model Year ('MY') 2024 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured from November 13, 2023, to April 4, 2024." Basically, that means that if you're one of the 3,878 people who purchased a Tesla Cybertruck, you need to take action.

While there have been other Tesla recalls, those were software-related and could be fixed with an over-the-air update. This one, however, will require physical modifications to the pedal, which means owners will need to bring their truck to a Tesla dealer.

According to the recall, all Tesla dealerships will be notified today, April 19, 2024. Letters regarding the issue will be sent to vehicle owners on June 18, 2024.

"At no charge to the customer, Tesla will replace or rework the accelerator pedal assembly such that the assembly meets specifications and ensures sufficient retention force between the pad and accelerator pedal to prevent the pad from dislodging," reads the recall notice.

Thankfully, the fix won't cost Tesla owners anything, but they will be at risk until the issue is fixed. Remember, though, pressing the brake will still make the vehicle stop even if the accelerator pad dislodges.