Score! The Asus ROG Ally is one of the best gaming handhelds and $100 off right now

The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based handheld gaming rig. It has great specs, a comfortable ergonomic design, and makes your favorite PC games look phenomenal.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus ROG Ally 7" on sale for $399 at Antonline. That's $100 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for what we called one of the best handheld gaming consoles.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1): was $499 now $399 @ Antonline

Perfect for indie titles and some AAA titles with low graphics settings, the entry-level Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld. It sports a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz touchscreen, AMD Ryzen Z1 6-core CPU, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon RDNA 3 based graphics. It runs on Windows 11, which means you can install games from a wide range of launchers, including Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin, and more. In our Asus ROG Ally review, we said it has a gorgeous display, is comfortable to hold, and makes your games look phenomenal.

Here at Tom's Guide we've tested a number of gaming handhelds over the past couple of years, and the ROG Ally is easily one of the best. From its sleek aesthetic and ergonomic design, to the gorgeous 7-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate and the surprising power of the AMD Ryzen Z1 APU, this is a powerful system that is comfortable to hold for hours of gameplay.

Moreover, the Ally runs Windows 11. That can be both a blessing and a curse, as using this desktop OS on a tiny screen can be a little frustrating (luckily, Asus has built an easy-to-use touchscreen version of its Armoury Crate app that doubles as a game launcher). But what this means is that you're not limited to just one game service, like Steam for the Steam Deck. You can play games on the Xbox app, Epic Games Store, and more.

Elsewhere, the 16GB LPDDR5 RAM is great for complex games with dense levels of multitasking, and you can store plenty of titles on that 512GB SSD (expandable with the microSD card slot). If you want to get into PC gaming, but don’t want to give up that console-esque experience, this ROG Ally deal is a must.