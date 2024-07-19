I drove a Genesis GV60 for a week — and it felt like I was in an arcade racing game with this EV

By now there’s no hiding the obvious that EVs have become the speed demons on the road. I knew that they’re capable of reaching insane accelerations, but I didn’t believe it until I test drove the Genesis GV60 Performance AWD for a week. What’s even more impressive is that you get all of this muscle power in a vehicle that’s neither a sports car or coupe.

This compact crossover EV from luxury car maker Genesis boasts a dizzying combined 429 horsepower performance from its 160 kW front and 160 kW rear electric motors, which propels it to reach top-speed in no time at all from a dead stop. Driving it around often felt like I was playing an arcade racing game because of how intense the GV60 is with its acceleration and performance. In fact, there’s even a novel feature that injects a ton of power in the performance with just the press of a button.

But beyond the performance, the GV60 has several cool features that make it stand out in the EV space. Its $70,900 MSRP clearly puts it in the luxury space, costing just as much as the Kia EV9 with three-row seating that I love, but there’s a lot behind Genesis GV60’s cost that I think justifies it as a contender for the best electric cars around. Here’s all of my pros and cons.

Perfect Blend of Performance and Luxury?! Genesis GV60 TESTED - YouTube Watch On

2024 Genesis GV60: Pros

Boost Mode

(Image credit: Future)

I couldn’t resist pressing on the Boost button positioned on the right side of the steering wheel. With one simple press (and my foot hitting the pedal), the Genesis GV60 is instantly thrusted forward with intense power — accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds. The first time I tried this, I was jolted by the amount of thrust I felt, which pushed me back into my seat. This reminds me a lot of the old arcade racing games I’ve played that injects my car with double the acceleration to get ahead of all the other players.

Crystal sphere shifter

(Image credit: Future)

One of the first things I noticed sitting in the driver’s seat of the Genesis GV60was this orb shaped object sitting nearby the middle armrest. At first I thought it was some kind of giant trackball, but it soon became apparent it was the vehicle’s shifter because the crystal sphere rotated to reveal the knob to adjust it from park to drive mode. I also love how it has a subtle glow at night that definitely gives it a slick touch that I don’t see in other EVs.

Touch sensitive knob

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of a trackball, the knob directly on top of the crystal sphere shifter is actually a giant navigation pad that I can use to better move around the infotainment system — rather than physically interacting with the panoramic touchscreen display on the dashboard. It’s a tremendous help because I’m able to properly make selections, plus the top of the knob is a touch sensitive surface that lets me write messages with ease.

Massaging driver’s seat

(Image credit: Future)

Everything about the interior space screams luxury, but an extra treat I accidentally found is the massaging driver’s seat of the Genesis GV60. Initially, I thought it would only activate while I drove for extended periods of time on the highway. However, I later on found a dedicated button on the side of the seat that manually turns on the Ergo Motion seat. While it’s not like a Shiatsu massage, it does provide much-needed lumbar support and stretching to combat road fatigue.

Auto-lane change

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve explained the wonders of dynamic cruise control in other EVs and PHEVs I’ve tested, like the Hyundai Ioniq 6, but the Genesis GV60 has one extra feature that makes its riding experience better. It’s the ability to change lanes automatically all on its own with its auto-lane change feature. Once smart cruise control is activated, all that’s needed is to just activate the appropriate turn signals and the GV60 smoothly switches lanes without my help. For long distance driving, it’s a feature that’s helpful.

Wide panoramic roof

(Image credit: Future)

This wouldn’t be a luxury car in my opinion without a panoramic moonroof. With one press of a button, the cover reveals the sprawling rooftop glass. Thankfully, it’s not just on the more expensive trims of the GV60 because it comes standard on all of them. Even though it’s a fixed piece of glass that doesn’t open, just the sheer size of it taking up nearly the entire roof will amaze passengers in the backseat.

Large trunk space

(Image credit: Future)

For a crossover EV that’s performance driven, I’m surprised to find a spacious trunk space in the back of the Genesis GV60. I’m able to easily stow my electric scooter horizontally without needing to angle it in such a way that it doesn’t touch the sides. There’s also extra storage underneath the pull-out mat, which is where its 120V charging cord is stored when it’s not being used.

360-degree view for parking

(Image credit: Future)

Another way that the Genesis GV60 makes me feel like I’m playing a video game is how all the cameras around the crossover EV produce a 360-degree view that I can adjust through the touchscreen display on the dashboard. It’s also helpful that there’s a top-down view as well, which is incredibly handy to ensure I’m parking it in between the lines — and it makes me feel like I’m playing the old 2D version of Grand Theft Auto.

Sharp heads-up display

(Image credit: Future)

In truly making a point that the Genesis GV60 is a luxury EV, I love that it features an incredibly sharp heads-up display that projects my speed, the posted speed limit, and the lane assist icons. Since it’s projected into the windshield, I find it more helpful with keeping my eyes on the road and less distracted. It beats having to constantly look down into the dashboard cluster or touchscreen display, which are bigger distractions.

2024 Genesis GV60: Cons

Wired Android Auto

(Image credit: Future)

I cannot understand why a pricey vehicle such as this wouldn’t offer a wireless Android Auto experience. Seriously, it’s one of the few complaints I have about the GV60.

In order for me to connect my phone to the GV60, I’m forced to do it the old fashioned way of using a USB-C cable. You may think I’m being too picky, but when other lower priced EVs I’ve tested offer both wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, I expect nothing less than a truly wireless experience.

Leather trim could fade

(Image credit: Future)

Visually, the Genesis GV60’s interior space is a sight to behold — mainly for how bright it is because of the materials and colors it’s using. Nearly everything on the inside is wrapped in beige colored leather, which is a pleasant contrast to its sporty design, but I fear it will fade over time due to my previous experiences. On top of that, I’m afraid that the leather materials will stain more easily if drinks are spilled or splashing around in their holders.

Light on storage space

(Image credit: Future)

Despite having an ample trunk, storage space in general is rather light with the Genesis GV60. There’s a small nook hidden inside of the armrest in between the driver and passenger seats, as well as a retractable tray that acts as the glove compartment — but that’s about the extent of its extra storage space. The frunk is also hilariously small, probably enough to fit a tiny tool box in it and that’s all.