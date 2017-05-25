Xiaomi's New Phone Promises Two-Day Battery

China-based tech company Xiaomi has unveiled a new handset that can last two days on a single charge.

Image: Xiaomi

The smartphone, called the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, was unveiled in Beijing on Thursday (May 25). And although it comes with midrange components, its huge 5300mAh battery can last two days before it needs to be recharged. The smartphone also has fast-charging abilities, allowing you to charge up to 68 percent of the battery in an hour.

Beyond the battery, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with some compelling features. Its screen, for instance, measures 6.44 inches, making it one of the larger Android-based smartphones on the market. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. To preserve affordability, however, Xiaomi's new handset has a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a midrange chipset that's far less powerful than the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

The smartphone also comes with a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. It also has a fingerprint sensor for better security. On the software side, the Mi Max 2 offers Xiaomi's own MI user interface.

Xiaomi, which was once called the "Apple of China," has a loyal fanbase with customers that buy its devices. In most cases, Xiaomi's products, which include televisions and smart home devices in addition to smartphones, come with higher-end features and affordable price tags.

Xiaomi's Mi Max 2 announcement comes just weeks after the company announced its Mi 6 flagship, a smartphone that comes with an array of high-end features, including the Snapdragon 835 and a 5.2-inch display. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is designed to appeal to those who are on a budget but still want some flagship-like features.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is coming to China on June 1 for RMB 1699, or about $247. If you want the 128GB storage option, you'll pay about $290. Xiaomi hasn't yet said when the Mi Max 2 might come stateside.