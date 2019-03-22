Tile Tracker Sale: Our Favorite Key Finder is Now $19

Update Mar. 22 at 4:21 p.m. ET: Save up to 50 percent off the new Tile Pro and Tile, now with replaceable batteries.



A good key finder can help you recover anything, from your luggage to your backpack.





For a limited time, you can get our favorite key finder — the Tile Sport Bluetooth Tracker — for just $19. That's $16 off and just $3 shy of its all-time price low.

The Tile Sport is easy to use. Just attach it to any item you don't want to lose, pair the Tile Sport with your smartphone, and you're good to go. If you lose an item and it's within range, you can have the Tile Sport's audible alarm go off. Alternatively, you can track the item via the Tile Mate app, which discloses its location.

The Sport model features a rugged, IP68 waterproof design and twice the ringing volume of its predecessor.

In our Tile Sport review, we were impressed by its beautiful design, enhanced alarm volume, and long range performance. Despite its non-replaceable battery, the Tile Sport is one step ahead of its rivals.