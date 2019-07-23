The BBC shows a lot of excellent sports content on its channels, and shortly afterwards puts it up on iPlayer, where those of us who are pressed for time or don’t own TVs any more can watch it too. There’s documentaries, sports-related entertainment, match analysis, or just live coverage uploaded in full, so whatever kind of sport or content you want to watch, you’ll hopefully be satisfied. Read on to learn more about what’s new and what we like from iPlayer’s offerings.

iPlayer Sports Shows and Analysis

If you’re looking for highlights and insight into your sport of choice, the BBC does a great job at covering football, both the men’s game with Match of the Day and women’s with The Women’s Football Show. This also extends beyond the English leagues with programmes such as the Irish League Show, Match of the Day Wales,

There’s more to life than footy though, so you’ve also got programmes like Bikes!, which covers Northern Irish motorcycle racing, The Adventure Show, all about Scottish adventure sport (think climbing, mountain biking, kayaking and so on), the Super League Show for the latest rugby league games, or

Finally, you’ve got the option to watch some sports-themed entertainment, like the perennial quiz show A Question of Sport, or the annual Sport Relief charity event

Sports Documentaries and Factual

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC Sport section also includes a large selection of really good documentaries and reality content about sport, such as the BBC3 documentary Bats, Balls and Bradford Girls. This follows an all-Asian and all-girl team of cricketers as they leave high school and compete in one final game together. Each member gets some time in the spotlight so the viewer can properly appreciate the individual struggles they face in making it to practice and matches.

World Beaters is a series that you can watch in bite-size chunks, each episode lasting only five or fifteen minutes. World Beaters is about six world-class competitors in various sports talking about a specific challenge they faced on the way to the top, be it bullying, illness or a lack of confidence.

Live Sports Coverage

(Image credit: BBC)

Netball

The 2019 Netball World Cup has all its matches safely kept on iPlayer, going all the way from the group stages to the finals of the tournament, which was held this year in Liverpool.

(Image credit: BBC)

Athletics

For fans of running, jumping and throwing, the London Anniversary Games have hours of coverage by the BBC Sports team, featuring the Emsley Carr and Millicent Fawcett Miles, two prestigious running events for male and female runners.

(Image credit: BBC)

Triathlon

The Triathlon World Series continues on its trip around the world, most recently stopping in Edmonton, Canada for its eighth leg, including men's, women's and mixed team events.