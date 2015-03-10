How to Search for a Setting in Android 5.0

You know there's a way to change this setting that's annoying you. There just has to be. But, where do you go to find that menu? What could it be called? Why isn't there a search for these things? Well, there is with Android 5.0 Lollipop. You just need to know how to get to it.

This search is isolated from other files, so you don’t have to worry about getting results from possible similarly titled pictures or videos.

There are two ways of getting to Android 5.0's Settings menu.

1. Open the app drawer using the icon in the middle of the bottom quick launch bar.

2a. Tap the Settings icon among the list of installed apps.

Or

2b. Swipe down from the top of the home screen to open the notifications panel and hit the user icon in the top corner.

3. Tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

4. Touch the magnifying glass icon in the top right to use the search field.

Pertinent results will show up as you type them so you don't have to manually hunt through the various settings yourself.

