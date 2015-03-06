How to Turn on Color Blind Mode in Android 5.0

There are three types of color blindness, which encompasses the inability to perceive color differences. Approximately 8 percent of men and 0.4 percent of women of Northern European decent suffer from color blindness or some sort of color deficiency. That means in the U.S. alone, around 12 million people don’t see the same shades. To help address this problem, Google added a color correction feature to Android 5.0 Lollipop to help people with color blindness better use their mobile devices. Here’s how to enable those settings.

1. Open up the Settings menu.

2. Tap System > Accessibility.





3. Tap the Color correction option.

4. Select from one of three color blind modes.

Deuteranomaly (red-green) is the most common type of color blindness, and is characterized by a decreased sensitivity to green light. Protanomaly (red-green) is a reduced sensitivity to red light. Tritanomaly (blue-yellow) is extremely rare, and is cased by an inability to perceive blue light.

5. Tap the slider in the top right corner of the screen to activate this feature.



Sam Rutherford is a staff writer at Tom's Guide.