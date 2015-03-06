How to Increase Text Size in Android 5.0

No matter what screen resolution your device has, the default text is fairly large and sharp. However, you may wish that you could make the font just a little larger or, conversely, you can shrink it down to fit more on the screen. In Android 5.0, Google provides two methods for changing the text size. Here's how to find them.

MORE: Android 5 Lollipop: A Guide to the Best New Features



Option 1

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap Display.

3. Tap Font Size.

4. Choose from one of four sizes: small, normal, large and huge.

Note: This option will change the font size for every account on the device.

Option 2

1. Tap Accessibility in Settings.

2. Tap the check box next to Large text.

Check our Android Forums for even more information about Google's mobile OS or talk chat with fellow Tom's Guide readers.

Sam Rutherford is a Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide. Follow him @SamRutherford on Twitter, and Tom’s Guide on Twitter, Facebook and Google+.