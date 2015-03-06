How to Add a New User or Guest Account in Android 5.0

Sometimes you may want to let a friend or relative borrow your device, but don’t feel comfortable giving them complete access to your personal info and darkest secrets. Now, with Android 5.0 Lollipop, you don’t have too.

There are now four levels of access: Owner, User, Profile and Guest. Owner is much like the traditional admin account, giving the account complete control over the system and the ability to create and add more users. User are separate accounts that can install apps and save photos and videos without disturbing other users. Profiles are limited access accounts with settings and privileges set by the owner of the device – perfect for kids.

Guest mode is much akin to using a private or incognito window in a Web browser. Settings and history are saved temporarily, with the option of starting fresh or continuing from your last session every time you use the guest account.

MORE: Android 5 Lollipop: A Guide to the Best New Features



Now that you know how it works, here’s how to set up a new account or profile on an Android 5.0 device.

Option 1

1. Open the settings menu.

2. Select Users.

3. Tap "Add user or profile."

Option 2

1. Swipe down from the top to open the notifications tray.

2. Tap the user icon in the top right corner to open up the quick settings menu.

3. Tap the user icon in the top right again to reveal the user menu.

When you're done, switching between users is a simple as selecting a new account from the drop down menu, with the owner also being able to delete accounts if necessary.

Visit the Tom's Guide Android Forums for even more information about Google's mobile OS and to chat with fellow Android users.

Sam Rutherford is a Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide. Follow him @SamRutherford on Twitter, and Tom’s Guide on Twitter, Facebook and Google+.