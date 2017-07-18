Buy One Galaxy S8 and Get One Free with This Deal

Despite being one of the hottest smartphones on the market, the influx of Galaxy S8 deals shows no signs of slowing down.

Now Samsung is jumping back into the S8 action with a buy one, get one free (BOGO) sale that's significantly better than their last offer, which only offered a $200 credit with trade in.

For a limited time, when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S8 and trade-in your old phone, you'll get a second Galaxy S8 on the house. That's a savings of $724.99.

Samsung's website guides you through the entire process and the discount is applied immediately at final checkout, which means you can take advantage of this BOGO offer before trading in your old phone. (Although we recommend mailing it in asap once you receive your new phones).

You can also buy an S8 and choose to get a free S8+, although you'll have to pay the $100 difference out of pocket.

The S8 and S8+ are of course the best Android phones you can buy. They feature 5.8- and 6.2-inch infinity displays, respectively, Qualcomm's beastly Snapdragon 845 processor, and 12MP rear/8MP front cameras.

Eligible trade-ins must be in working condition and are limited to the Galaxy Note 5, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Edge, and from the iPhone 6s/6s Plus to the current iPhone 7 models.