Google's Galaxy Killer Leaked Right Before Launch

Google's new Pixel smartphones are just a day away, but that's not stopping the rumor mill from churning out more leaks.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Evan Blass over at Venturebeat has obtained what seem to be press images of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL. He says that both handsets will be running Android Oreo, which was expected, but they will apparently come with different designs that could make the larger XL version a must-have and a strong foe to the Galaxy S8+.

According to the images, the 6-inch screen on the Pixel 2 XL will have an 18:9 aspect ratio, thanks to slim bezels around the screen that will leave no room for a physical home button. Blass stopped short of saying that the Pixel 2 XL will have an edge-to-edge design like the iPhone X or Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, however.

The 5-inch Pixel 2 will reportedly have the standard 16:9 aspect ratio you'd find in some of the older smartphones out there. It will also come with a thin bezel, though it's likely to be a bit thicker than the one you'd find in the Pixel 2 XL, according to Blass' leak.

Google has remained quiet about its plans for the Pixel 2 line, though the company's smartphone has been the subject of rumors for the last several months. The smartphones are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor and have 4GB of RAM. They'll also sport 12-megapixel cameras (no dual lens option here) and come in 64GB or 128GB versions, according to the latest report.

Interestingly, Blass says that Google will take a phased approach to the launch cycle. Google's Pixel 2 will be available on Oct. 19, and that the Pixel 2 XL will hit store shelves on Nov. 15. They'll both be available for pre-order prior to their launch, the report says.

Other rumored features include the ability to summon Google Assistant just by squeezing the sides of these phones, but it's not clear whether this feature will be limited to the larger Pixel 2 XL.

The latest rumors from Android-tracking site Droid Life suggest the Pixel 2 will start at $649, and the Pixel 2 XL will start at $849.