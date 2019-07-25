Most Anticipated Phones of 2019

Big Phones On the Horizon

From flagships like the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro to bargains like the Galaxy A50 and Pixel 3a, 2019 has already seen some very compelling smartphones. But things are about to get a lot more interesting. There is, of course, a new batch of iPhones and Pixels — not to mention Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 — due at then end of 2019.

All of the heavy hitters figure to make sizable departures from their predecessors. Apple will reportedly augment the iPhone XS' dual rear cameras with a third lens, while Google may deliver its first-ever flagship smartphone with facial identification and air gesture recognition. And after the safe and iterative Galaxy Note 9, we expect to see not one, but two variations of the Note 10.

You can expect a lot of foldable phones, too, like Samsung's long-awaited (and now reportedly fixed) Galaxy Fold. Device makers and wireless carriers are also racing to bring the first 5G phones to the market just as networks based on the new connectivity standard start coming online now. The Galaxy S10 5G and LG V50 ThinQ 5G have led the charge, though they surely won't be the only 5G handsets to emerge before the year is out.

Here’s a peek at new phones in store for 2019 and beyond.

Credit: Tom's Guide