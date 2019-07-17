Best Big Phones: Top Picks 6 Inches or Larger

Best Big Phones

Whether you love to watch videos, game on the go or just text with fewer typos, big-screen phones offer a lot of benefits. These devices — once called phablets — also tend to pack larger batteries than their smaller brethren, which translates to longer battery life.

Most high-end phones today feature displays measuring 6 inches or larger, and in recent months we've welcomed new contenders in the category from Samsung: the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus and 6.7-inch S10 5G. The former proved to be one of the best smartphones on the market in our testing — though if their $899 and $1,299 asking prices are too steep for you, hang in there. Samsung just released the 6.4-inch Galaxy A50, which packs a massive AMOLED display and triple cameras, for the very low price of $349. Those who are on the hunt for an even better deal on a big handset will want to check out the 6.2-inch Moto G7 Power and its long-lasting 5,000-mAh battery.

With phone makers constantly pushing the limits of size, here are the best big phones that have risen to the top. And if you'd prefer something on the smaller side, we've got you covered there, too.

Credit: Tom's Guide