Best Big Phones: Top Picks 6 Inches or Larger
Whether you love to watch videos, game on the go or just text with fewer typos, big-screen phones offer a lot of benefits. These devices — once called phablets — also tend to pack larger batteries than their smaller brethren, which translates to longer battery life.
Most high-end phones today feature displays measuring 6 inches or larger, and in recent months we've welcomed new contenders in the category from Samsung: the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus and 6.7-inch S10 5G. The former proved to be one of the best smartphones on the market in our testing — though if their $899 and $1,299 asking prices are too steep for you, hang in there. Samsung just released the 6.4-inch Galaxy A50, which packs a massive AMOLED display and triple cameras, for the very low price of $349. Those who are on the hunt for an even better deal on a big handset will want to check out the 6.2-inch Moto G7 Power and its long-lasting 5,000-mAh battery.
With phone makers constantly pushing the limits of size, here are the best big phones that have risen to the top. And if you'd prefer something on the smaller side, we've got you covered there, too.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (6.4 inches)
It's true that the $999 Galaxy Note 9 is a relatively conservative upgrade over its predecessor. But when your starting point is as good as the Note 8 was, that's not such an awful thing. Samsung packed its latest phablet with the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip, employed the dual 12-megapixel cameras from the Galaxy S9+, shoehorned in a larger 4,000-mAh battery and even taught the S Pen new tricks, by way of Bluetooth Low Energy functionality. The Note 9 uses artificial intelligence to improve photos and even employs a water carbon cooling system that claims to keep the phone humming along during strenuous tasks, like a spirited game of Fortnite.
The Note 9's successor, the Galaxy Note 10, will appear on August 7. But the arrival of a new model should mean discounts to the Note 9's price, if you're looking to get a still-powerful flagship without having to pay top dollar.
Google Pixel 3 XL (6.3 inches)
The 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL arrived last fall to fight off the iPhone XS Max, Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 and a slew of other big-screen flagships on the horizon. However, Google's device has a few tricks up its sleeve most don't, all thanks to machine learning.
The Pixel 3 XL knows a good selfie from a bad one thanks to its Top Shot feature, takes better photos in the dark with the help of Night Sight and even uses AI to enhance digital zoom. The phone can screen calls for you using Google Assistant, and thanks to the new Pixel Stand wireless charger, the handset can instantly transform into a makeshift Google Home.So long as you can see past its rather obtrusive notch, the Pixel 3 XL is one of the finest phones released in the last year. Additionally, Google is now also packing many of the phone's best features into a cheaper model, called the Pixel 3a XL, which costs just $479 yet features the same great camera.
Samsung Galaxy A50 (6.4 inches)
The Samsung Galaxy A50 may have a nearly bezel-free, AMOLED Infinity-U display, a trio of cameras on the back, a beefy 4,000-mAh battery and 4 GB of RAM — but it only costs $349. That's an unbelievable value, even compared to Google's stellar $399 Pixel 3a, which packs a better camera but costs $50 more. The Galaxy A50 is the kind of phone your friends will look at and assume you paid twice as much for; one that pushes the boundaries for budget phones. Unfortunately, in the U.S. it's only offered on contract through Verizon and Sprint, though if you happen to belong to one of those carriers and only have $350 to spend, the A50 is truly a no-brainer.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (6.4 inches)
At 6.4 inches, the Galaxy S10 Plus has a display that's the same size as the one in last year's Galaxy Note 9. That said, the S10 Plus is a slightly more pocketable phone, thanks to its Infinity-O design that lodges the phone's dual-lens, front-facing camera inside the top right corner of the screen, as well as its super-slim bezels and sloping Infinity panel that follows the curvature of the phone's sides.
Samsung is also making the most out of the new device's larger frame by filling as much of it with battery as possible. The S10 Plus' 4,100-mAh battery delivered an impressive 12-and-a-half hours of longevity in our battery test, and has enough juice to spare that it can actually function as a wireless charger for other Qi-enabled devices, thanks to Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature. Toss in a Snapdragon 855 processor, a minimum of 8GB of RAM, triple-lens rear cameras, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and — last but certainly not least — a headphone jack, and the S10 Plus isn't merely the king of Samsung's phones — it's the king of Android phones, period.
OnePlus 7 Pro (6.6 inches)
The OnePlus 7 Pro is a slight departure for the startup phone maker. As with previous phones, the OnePlus 7 Pro packs in some premium features. But those phones kept the price started at $550 or less — the 7 Pro's cost spikes to $669. Looking at the phone's 6.67-inch OLED screen with Quad HD+ resolution, you'll see where the money went, especially when you see how the pop-up selfie cam frees up more screen real estate. But the real star here is a Snapdragon 855 processor backed by anywhere from 6GB to 12GB of RAM.
If you prefer something cheaper, OnePlus has kept last year's OnePlus 6T around, and cut the price on the model with 8GB of RAM to $549.
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (6.7 inches)
If the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus isn't big enough for you, there's always the $1,299, 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 5G. Samsung's first 5G-ready phone is essentially a bigger Galaxy S10 with extra cameras on the front and back, and a gigantic 4,500-mAh battery. Right now it's only available on Verizon, whose Ultra Wideband 5G network is live in Chicago and Minneapolis. That'll expand to at least another 20 cities before the end of 2019, Verizon tells us, and the S10 5G will eventually make its way to the other three major carriers as well.The S10 5G's humongous screen makes a bit more sense once your can process how quickly this device can download episodes and even entire seasons of your favorite TV shows. In our testing, Verizon's mmWave network in Chicago delivered half-hour Netflix shows in 5 seconds, and the whole first season of Netflix's Sabrina series in exactly one minute. We averaged just south of 700 Mbps downstream in the Windy City. That's the kind of superfast data that makes LTE seem lethargic, though the lack of 5G coverage at the present make the S10 5G a seriously exciting device that just isn't useful to the wide majority of people quite yet.
Moto G7 Power (6.2 inches)
Looking for a big phone that's also a cheap one? The $249 Moto G7 Power features an expansive 6.2-inch display with a notch up top and relatively slim bezels all around to maximize screen real estate. However, its most impressive feature would undoubtedly have to be its battery life, which delivered over 15-and-a-half hours of website streaming over LTE in our testing. The rest of the device is pretty solid too, thanks to a pure Android support to the software experience, Snapdragon 632 power with 3GB of RAM on tap and respectable — if not dazzling — dual cameras. If battery life is priority number one for you, there's no better bang for your buck on the market right now.
Huawei P30 Pro (6.4 inches)
Given that it touts four cameras on the back, you'd hope the Huawei P30 Pro would be a capable camera phone. And as we discovered following extensive testing, it's not only capable — it's the best there is today. The main 40-megapixel Super Spectrum camera can merge multiple pixels on the image sensor into one for unprecedented detail. That powerful shooter is supplemented with a 5x optical periscope zoom lens that can cut in even closer, using software-aided 10x hybrid zoom. A super wide-angle lens provides impressive landscapes, and a time-of-flight sensor helps deliver more accurate bokeh effects in shallow depth-of-field portraits.
It's all very impressive, though with the U.S. Government's decision to place Huawei on an "entity list" that bars it from working with Google and other American tech firms, the P30's long-term support could be threatened. Consequently, we recommend holding off buying a P30 Pro until we know precisely how the situation will shake out.
Google Pixel 3a XL (6 inches)
The Pixel 3a XL takes the phenomenal 12.2-megapixel camera on the back of the Pixel 3 XL and incorporates it in a $479, 6-inch handset. While the 3a XL features a slower Snapdragon 670 processor compared to the flagship model's Snapdragon 845, the rest of the device is surprisingly similar. You still get three years of guaranteed software updates from Google and all of the Pixel line's best AI-boosted features, like Call Screen and Night Sight, for snapping photos in the dark. But one area where the new midrange Pixel actually bests its pricier siblings is battery life, thanks to that efficient silicon and a 3,700-mAh battery — the largest ever in a Pixel device. And if you want everything this phone offers in an even cheaper and slightly smaller package, the $399, 5.6-inch Pixel 3a is a fantastic option, too.
iPhone XS Max (6.5 inches)
Apple stepped up to the big leagues with the iPhone XS Max's ginormous 6.5-inch OLED display. And although it's hard to believe, that panel fits it in a design that’s the same size as the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus. The result is one of the most immersive viewing experiences ever on a phone. Better yet, the XS Max is seriously fast, thanks to an A12 Bionic chip that once again leaves Android flagships in the dust. Add in improved front and back cameras, a new Depth Control mode for portraits and more than 11 hours of battery life, and you have a supersized iPhone that’s well worth its high $1,099 starting price.
iPhone XR (6.1 inches)
The iPhone XR takes most of what you love about the iPhone XS and XS Max and puts it in a package that's large, but not too large. At 6.1 inches, the iPhone XR strikes a balance between the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. However, it replaces the XS' series OLED panel with an LCD one, ditches 3D Touch, only uses a single-lens camera for the rear, has slightly thicker bezels and an aluminum frame compared to the more expensive models' stainless steel.
That said, the iPhone XR is every bit the flagship that its siblings are on account of its A12 Bionic processor. This chipset can run circles around the Snapdragon 845 in most Android flagships. And at $749, the iPhone XR is an inexpensive entry point for Face ID — Apple's new facial authentication method that debuted in 2017's iPhone X, but has now arrived for the masses in this $749 phone.
LG G8 ThinQ (6.1 inches)
While the LG G8 ThinQ isn't our favorite large phone, it does pack some innovative features we do like. The Crystal Sound OLED speaker technology delivers surprisingly rich and full audio, especially given the fact that the device doesn't actually feature any speaker holes. The G8's dual rear cameras use AI-based processing to great effect, delivering some of the best shots of food and nighttime scenes we've captured lately. And, of course, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip is just as strong here as it is in devices from LG's competitors.
However, the G8 is let down — as LG's devices often are — with a smattering of gimmicky features you don't need, like inconsistent, unintuitive hand recognition. At least the G8 has been going for as little as $649 from some retailers; for that price, we could be persuaded to look the other way on some of those shortcomings.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (6.2 inches)
For those who need an even larger screen and a little extra performance from their Galaxy phone, there's the 6.2-inch Galaxy S9 Plus. The S9 Plus carries a display that's 0.4 inches bigger than what you'll find in the standard S9, as well as an extra two gigabytes of RAM and a second rear lens that enables shallow depth-of-field portraits. No matter which S9 you buy, you'll get a fantastically roomy AMOLED panel in a body that's still remarkably compact, as well as enough power to crush any tasks you could throw at it. Though if you're entertaining the S9 Plus, you should keep an eye out for its successor, the Galaxy S10, which sports an even more expansive 6.4-inch panel.
Asus ROG Phone (6 inches)
The explosion of gaming smartphones over the last year and change has attracted the attention of everyone from Samsung to Razer and now, Asus. The ROG Phone — that stands for Republic Of Gamers — packs an overclocked Snapdragon 845 processor, 90Hz OLED display and 8GB of RAM. But it's this device's edgy (and admittedly polarizing) design that will catch your attention first, thanks to its copper accents, etched glass back with all its creases and accents and a load of optional accessories.
You can attach another display to the ROG Phone to turn it into a sort-of supercharged Nintendo 3DS, or an external fan to aid the handset's own vapor chamber cooling system. The edges of the frame conceal Air Triggers — touch sensitive regions that act as shoulder buttons would on a conventional controller. And the rear-mounted dual cameras aren't too shabby either. The ROG Phone might be a little loud for some who prefer not to wear their gamer cred on their sleeve, but in most other aspects its a surprisingly well-rounded everyday flagship device.
Razer Phone 2 (5.7 inches)
The Razer Phone 2 may only have a 5.7-inch display, but this is a 16:9 panel — meaning it has a wider aspect ratio compared to most flagships today when held in portrait orientation. Coupled with its thick bezels and massive front-facing speaker grilles, the Razer Phone 2 may seem dated on paper. In actuality, though, it's a state-of-the-art gaming handset, equipped with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, a huge 4,000-mAh battery with wireless charging and, being a Razer product, full support for the company's Chroma RGB lighting system. While we wish the phone's dual-lens cameras were a bit better, this device is a powerhouse in every other sense of the word — especially concerning its buttery-smooth 120Hz screen. And at just $799, it's pretty great value by today's standards, too.
Sony Xperia XZ3 (6 inches)
Just a few months following the release of the Xperia XZ2, Sony introduced the Xperia XZ3 — a device that's largely the same, but replaces the XZ2's 5.7-inch LCD display with a 6-inch OLED one and bumps up the battery size as well. Those simple changes make the XZ3 a more premium-feeling device with a screen that can finally rival those of Samsung's Galaxy flagships, the latest iPhones and Google's Pixels. Still, we wish Sony would scale back some of the phone's gimmickry; Dynamic Vibration is a silly feature in practice, and the touch-sensitive sides are far too easy to accidentally trigger.
iPhone 8 Plus (5.5 inches)
We know — technically speaking, the iPhone 8 Plus' 5.5-inch display makes it unsuitable for this list. However, the 8 Plus' large bezels make it too hefty for the small phone category, which explains its placement here. So long with you can put up with that slightly dated aspect of the phone's design, Apple's outgoing big-screen flagship still carries some notable upsides, especially when you consider its crazy-powerful A11 Bionic chipset, dual-lens rear cameras equipped with Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting and excellent 11-hour battery life. While it may not have the radical redesign of the iPhone X (not to mention subsequent iPhones like the XS Max and XR), the iPhone 8 Plus remains one of the best big phones money can buy.
