10 Shows to Watch After iZombie

In the Flesh

It's not a crime procedural, but In the Flesh presents a thoroughly fresh take on the undead. Instead of mindlessly seeking human brains and flesh, zombies are treated for partially deceased syndrome (PDS) and sent back to their old lives. Such is the case of PDS-survivor Kieren Walker (Luke Newberry), who returns to his community in the face of anti-zombie sentiment and flashbacks to the time before his treatment.

Seasons: 2Where to Watch: Hulu

In The Flesh Launch Trailer - BBC Three