Best Apps to Maximize Android's Performance

Magisk (Free)

If you're willing to void your warranty (and run the risk of bricking or damaging your mobile device), you can gain some neat utility by rooting your Android device. Magisk is an app that helps you do a “systemless root” of your phone, allowing you to access superuser permissions without changing your system partition as you would need to using traditional rooting methods. This has a bunch of benefits, including the ability to keep receiving OTA updates to your OS, as well as making it easy for you to selectively hide the rooted status of your device from apps that use Android's SafetyNet feature to detect a rooted device. (These include Netflix and many banking apps.) It's effectively the best of both worlds, though as usual, rooting does involve a certain amount of risk and voiding your device's warranty.