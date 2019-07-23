Best Running Apps

Nike Run Club (Android, iOS: Free)

Nike may have ditched the FuelBand, but the company still makes a mean run tracker with the Nike Run Club (Android, iOS), which now comes baked in with the new Nike+ edition of the Apple Watch. Designed for beginners and veteran runners alike, the app is an all-around run tracker, music player and social networking tool for runners. The app measures a variety of metrics such as your pace, distance run and mile splits; it also includes a variety of coaching plans that adapt to your fitness goals and progress. Once you're done with your run, you can share your details complete with photos, stats and stickers, and compare your progress with other runners. In addition to the built-in music player, the app also allows you to listen to audio cheers sent by friends, as well as encouragement from Nike's pro athletes.