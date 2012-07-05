The Best of Kickstarter: July 2012

Our Kickstarter Picks For July 2012

Although Kickstarter’s been around for quite a few years, it’s only recently garnered widespread attention with the successes of the Double Fine Adventure and Wasteland 2 projects. As a result, there's been a crowd-funding "renaissance" of sorts. Indie gaming and hardware developers are seeing crowd-funding’s true potential and taking their projects to Kickstarter.There’s been plenty of cool tech and gaming projects hitting Kickstarters as of late. We’ve taken the liberty of compiling a few Kickstarters that have caught our eyes and think are worthy of your attention and wallet. Keep in mind that Kickstarters only have a certain window of time to raise funds, so unfortunately, most of the projects you see featured here will only last through June.

Also, if you think there are more awesome Kickstarter projects out there that we haven't talked about yet, please let us know in the comments!

[Remember that when backing a Kickstarter project, you are taking a financial risk. We cannot guarantee that any of the projects featured here will come to their fruition.]