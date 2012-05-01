20 High-Tech Office Desks

Strates System

At first glance, the Strates System desk by Mathieu Lehanneur looks very serious and kind of boring. But take a closer look reveals its true genius: the desk is made up of many separated layers, allowing each one to serve as a tidy shelf for all types of documents and other small objects. Say goodbye to ugly drawers, people! The one drawback is that it’s not the most secure system in the world – everything is right out in the open.