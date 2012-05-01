20 High-Tech Office Desks
Tetra-Shed
The Tetra-Shed offers pencil-pushers a truly original design
MWE Emperor 200
The MWE Emperor 200 is might possibly be the office of the
Bugatti Grand Prix Car Desk
Created by designer Luzzo Bespoke, this desk is an homage to the beautiful Bugatti from the 1930s – in fact, this desk comes in three types (the 35, 57, and 59). Made out of aluminum, Bespoke added a wire mesh façade that resembles the radiators on these beautiful old cars. 1500 hours of work went into each specially designed desk… And the price shows it!
L3P D3SK
The skyscraper on that desk looks super modern thanks to the
EXODesk
Unveiled at CES 2012, the EXODesk is brought to us by ExoPC
Han? Is That You?
Star Wars fans are going to go crazy over this replica of Han Solo frozen in Carbonite. The idea to make a desk out of this piece of movie history comes from designer Tom Spina, who specializes in creating household objects inspired by films. The sculpture, which is made out of metal, is mounted under a sheet of glass, and the contour of the desk faithfully follows the model used in the George Lucas film.
Curv
The Curv is a very compact desk, composed of only one piece. Its size is based on its designer’s philosophy of adapting normal furniture to the reduced spaces of our modern world. The Curv includes both a desk and similar chair.
Lounge Workstation
You’d be hard pressed to find a more comfortable place to do
An Integrated PC
This workspace has combined a lounge chair with a metal arch
The Aviator Wing Desk
Retro design aficionados will love this desk! It comes from a line inspired by wings of old airplanes. Made entirely out of metal, it would go perfectly with a leather armchair to create a very strong, masculine look. Very Howard Hughes.
Bike Desk
Tour de France fans will love watching the stages of their
iDesk
iDesk, by designer Adam Benton, is basically a mixture of a
Laptop Dock LD130
Very somber in appearance, the “laptop dock” LD130 created
Lectori Salutem
Dutch designer Jeroen Verhoeven is at the heart of the
Strates System
At first glance, the Strates System desk by Mathieu Lehanneur looks very serious and kind of boring. But take a closer look reveals its true genius: the desk is made up of many separated layers, allowing each one to serve as a tidy shelf for all types of documents and other small objects. Say goodbye to ugly drawers, people! The one drawback is that it’s not the most secure system in the world – everything is right out in the open.
Mac Milk
Apple inspire de très nombreux designers, c’est le moins que l’on puisse dire. Ce bureau en est l’exemple parfait : le Mac Milk ne fait pas qu’emprunter le nom de la gamme d’ordinateurs de la marque à la pomme, mais également une partie du design de ces machines. Simple d’apparence, il intègre de nombreuses fonctions comme une colonne centrale ajustable, des bac de rangement parfaitement intégrés ou encore des conduits pour cacher les câbles. La finition est en chrome mais celle en aluminium est également disponible en option.
Sync Desktop: the Computer in a Desk
What’s the best way of keeping your desk as uncluttered as
Globus, the Spherical Desk
This concept won’t revolutionize the functionality of desks,
The Skeleton Desk
While designing this particular piece of furniture,
XYZ Computer Desk
The strongest all-in-one computer we’ve seen, the XYZ Computer Desk is, as its name would imply, both a desk and a computer. The optical scanner and various connection points are situated on the edge of this piece, which leaves only a screen on the actual desktop. To top it off, the desk is designed to let you change it around to fit your preferences. A beautiful central unit.