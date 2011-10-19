In Pictures: GeForce LAN 2011
Gamers off the Starboard Bow!
GeForce LAN6 came and went this past weekend, and the stage was one for the ages: The USS Hornet in Alameda, California.
The USS Hornet
Believe it or not, this carrier is "small" by modern US Navy standards. Supercarriers like the USS Enterprise are much, much bigger (by about 300 feet length-wise).
History Lesson
The Hornet was involved in World War II as a anti-submarine carrier, and it's responsible for taking over 1,400 planes out of the sky. It also played a significant role in NASA's history, as it was the carrier that picked up the Apollo 11 crew when they came back down to Earth.
Don't Doubt the Hornet
The "Kill Chart" for the USS Hornet.
3D Vision Victory
GeForce LAN 6 was primarily a launching point for 3D Vision 2, which we covered this weekend on Tom's Hardware. 500,000 gamers are already playing in 3D, so 3D Vision 2 should bring even more into the fold.
3D Vision Live
Nvidia was also promoting 3DVisionLive.com, a site where 3D Vision kit owners can watch 3D video and view 3D photos.
Nvidia, DICE and EA
3D Vision aside, GeForce LAN 6 was also a party of sorts for Battlefield 3. The game (not eh final build) was playable at the event, and DICE's Johan Andersson was on hand to talk about the game.
Prizes Galore!
Tom Petersen, the man in charge of Nvidia's Tech Marketing team, was on hand as CPO (Chief Prize Officer).
The Ultimate Prize
Speaking of prizes, this Falcon Northwest Mach V tower, valued at over $10,000, was the prize in the 50-ticket raffle. Talk about a Mean Green MACHine!
The Days of Old (1942)
Reminiscing about Battlefield 1942..
Game Programming Lesson
DICE's Johan Andersson goes over the technical side of Battlefield 3, including how the HBAO Ambient Occlusion derivative affects shadow accuracy in-game (HBAO equals darker, more accurate shadows under things like crates, desks, etc).
BF3 Play Area
Attendees getting their game on in the BF3 Free Play area.
The Origin BF3 Case
Origin and Maingear provided the BF3 computers, which used the latest Intel Core i7 chips (watercooled) and GTX 580's in SLI.
Playing BF3 Team Deathmatch
Attendees still getting their BF3 on...
3D Modeling
This is "only" 2D, but Nvidia models were posing for 3D photos, which can be viewed on the 3D Vision Live website.
All Tatted Up!
This guy got an Nvidia logo permanently tattooed on his arm. The reward? Two GTX 580's and a computer for his disabled clanmate back home.
Racing Simulator
Racing sim, anyone?
More Racing
Even more racing (but no force feedback).
eVGA Overclocking
eVGA had an overclocking station set up in their booth. Off screen: Two massive tanks of liquid nitrogen.
OC'ing Up Close
Did we mention there are two CPUs and four graphics cards?
Food Break
Dominos (right) was giving away free pizza, wings and pasta all weekend, and some local food trucks also swooped in to feed the ever-growing populace of gamers.
Cheese Balls for All!
Speaking of food...who wants some cheese balls? I don't!
MSI GT780
MSI's new GT780R is rocking a GTX 570M, quad-core Intel CPU, and a brand new keyboard from the lovely folks at SteelSeries. Keep an eye out for this beauty in our upcoming holiday buyer's guide.
Cooler Master
Cooler Master, showing off a new liquid cooling solution.
CM Storm Keyboards
...and here's a new compact, LAN-friendly keyboard! Fitting accessories in a backpack, as this CM Quick Fire Rapid would, makes LAN travel that much easier.
More CM Storm Keyboards
Here we have the new Sirus 5.1 headset, and a new keyboard of some sort.
Toshiba Qosmio Does 3D
This new Toshiba Qosmio gaming laptop will work with 3D Vision 1 and 2 glasses, and is a 3D Vision 2 launch product.
Corsair MMO Board
The MMO-friendly K90 keyboard from Corsair. This mechanical keyboard does away with the noisy click you get with other mech boards, and the aluminum chassis should prove helpful when you smash your fists down during that botched World of Warcraft raid.
Corsair MMO Mouse
The M90 MMO mouse gives you plenty of thumb buttons for macros. Lefty gamers need not apply.
Corsair FPS Gear
The K60 and M60 keyboard and mouse are for the FPS crowd, but they share a lot of traits with their aforementioned MMO brethren.
Three New Headsets
The Vengeance 1100, one of three new Corsair headsets.
In the Wild: The Razer Blade
What's this? Could it be the new Blade laptop from Razer, seen out in the gaming wild? This is a prototype, but it's indeed real, and just as sleek as it was in the press release.
Touchpad Hotness
The Switchblade-inspired touchpad and LCD-backlit keys.
So Thin!
A wild Razer Blade appears! It uses "thin as hell." It's super-effective!
Charity > All
We all love playing games until our thumbs and eyes bleed, but keeping the less fortunate in mind should always be a priority. Nvidia gave over $20,000 to the Child's Play foundation at the end of the LAN. Here's hoping they splurge on 117 Nintendo 3DS handhelds!
Bring on the Cases!
Every BYOC has it's fair share of awesome cases. Let's start with this fantastic, totally custom rig from Anthony Lackey. This CPU Magazine-featured rig has a custom paint job, sleeving on the power supply cords, and two separate radiators.
Eyefinity Madness
...and did we mention it was the only rig at the LAN running an Eyefinity display setup?
From the Front...
TRON!
This beauty is probably Best of Show.
Lightcycle Mania
The one lightcycle cooler than the ones in the movies.
Dueling FragBoxes
More FragBoxes?
Believe it or not, these aren't the same as ones in the previous slide. Madness!
Apple?
And the Lamest Rig goes to...
All Chained Up
Guard dog not included.
Train/Skate Case Mod
It's like the case from Ronin (look it up), but a computer instead of a mystery item!
Pink, Pink and More Pink!
...and the obligatory girl gamer pink case. Moving on...
No Protection
Awesome, but a bit dangerous.
LAN Stand
What better way to conserve space at a LAN than with a sweet stand for your rig? Ingenious!
Mini Me, Part One
Smaller is typically better when it comes to LANs.
Mini Me, Part Two
...and this little guy agrees!
Small, but Intimidating
Looks a little bit like the old Predator cases from Acer, but tiny!
Keep Hands Out of Crate!
This looks like something you'd prop your dorm room bedframe up with. And it's water-cooled!
Old School
LAN parties everywhere, circa 1998.
Danger Den
Danger Den cases were out in force at this event.
The Double Wide
Danger Den yet again! Now in double-wide.
Another Mighty Midget
Small...but big enough for the latest high-end GPUs.
Sleek Presentation
This looks like something out of a museum.