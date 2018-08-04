11 Shows To Watch After Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black, the critically acclaimed series from Netflix about a women's prison and the women who are imprisoned there, recently returned for a sixth season. All 13 episodes are now available for streaming on Netflix as of the season premiere on July 27, and many fans have probably already binged the entire offering. If you've already checked out all of the most recent trials and tribulations of Litchfield's finest and need something else to watch until the seventh season comes out at some currently unscheduled point in the future, this list should be able to help.

Credit: Cara Howe/Netflix