Sex Education season 4 is confirmed — everything we know so far

Love is not dead, just on hold, in Sex Education season 4. Netflix has ordered another installment of the British comedy, which announced by cast members Ncuti Gatwa (Eric) and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson) during the streamer's TUDUM event last weekend.

Season 3 only just recently dropped on Sept. 17, but Netflix wasted no time renewing the popular series. The finale left off with quite a few dangling threads. Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) ended his fling with Ruby (Mimi Keene), then he and Maeve (Emma Mackey) finally confessed their feelings for each other. But a new obstacle stands in the way of their relationship: Maeve is studying abroad in the U.S.

All of the students' lives are set to change after their protest against headteacher Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke) resulted in Moordale High being shut down. Where will Otis and friends go for their final year?

Here's everything we know so far about Sex Education season 4.

Netflix confirmed the renewal of Sex Education season 4 on Sept. 25, during its TUDUM global event. Watch the announcement video below:

As for a possible Sex Education season 4 release date, it's likely to be late 2022. The series is on an one-season-per-year schedule. Season 1 dropped January 2019, season 2 in January 2020, with season 3 debuting September 2021 due to pandemic-driven production delays.

We're guessing that Sex Education season 4's release date is about a year later, so sometime in fall 2022.

Sex Education season 4 cast

While the Sex Education season 4 cast hasn't been confirmed yet, we're expecting all the major players to return. That list is led by Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn and Gillian Anderson as his mother, Dr. Jean F. Milburn.

Other likely returning cast members include:

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

Chaneil Kular as Anwar

Simone Ashley as Olivia Hanan

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff, Adam's father and former headmaster at Moordale

Jemima Kirke as Hope Haddon, former headteacher at Moordale

James Purefoy as Remi Milburn, Otis's father and Jean's ex-husband

Mikael Persbrandt as Jakob Nyman, Ola's father and Jean's partner

Anne-Marie Duff as Erin Wiley, Maeve and Sean's absent mother

Sex Education season 4 story

Before getting into possible Sex Education season 4 storylines, let's recap how season 3 left off.

Otis and Maeve finally admitted their feelings for each other, but their budding relationship was put on hold when Maeve left for months-long study program in the U.S.

Jean gave birth to baby Joy, but she, Otis, Ola, and Jakob may not be one big happy family after she received the shocking results of the paternity test. Jakob might not be the father after all!

After trying out an official relationship, Eric broke up with Adam, whom he cheated on during his trip to Nigeria. Adam was ready to forgive him, but Eric doesn't want to be tied down.

And in the biggest development of all, the students' protest against headteacher Hope worked — she was fired — but they learned that Moordale's investors sold the school.

In Sex Education season 4, they'll have to find a new school, which is particularly vexing for Otis and others who are starting their final year.

We also expect to see how Otis and Maeve's relationship fares while she's studying abroad in the U.S. Can they make long-distance work? Meanwhile, once the paternity test results are revealed, it'll be interesting to see what happens to Jean and Jakob and their co-parenting partnership.

Eric's breakup with Adam also seemingly sets up the latter to bond with (and maybe more) Eric's other ex, Rahim. Love triangle alert! Then there's the friendship growing between Cal and Layla, who are both non-binary. Could that develop into romance?