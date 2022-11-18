Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now

If you own a Roku device (or know how to access The Roku Channel), you just got a lot of new options for what to watch tonight. All, of course, without spending a dollar.

So, while a Hulu price hike is still sending rippling effects, and a Disney Plus price hike is due in less than a month, at least someone knows to look out for your budget.

Earlier this week, Roku (opens in new tab) announced that The Roku Channel, its free and linear (but not always live) TV offering is growing in multiple categories. Prestige AMC Network content such as Mad Men and The Walking Dead, for example, arrives on the AMC Showcase channel. Other new channels include HSN and QVCm IFC Films, multiple WEtv offerings, a whole PBS Antiques Roadshow channel and the PGA Tour channel.

On top of that, Roku's been cooking up a whole lot of chef-based content. Both Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse get their own channels, and then there's all of the content coming to The Great British Baking Show Channel, which may be the biggest deal of the bunch, depending on your viewing habits.

As Variety (opens in new tab) would later report, the Baking Show deal comprises 150 episodes from across the Great Baking Show franchise. You're able to stream seasons 1-7 of Great British Baking Show (seasons 1-2 are new to the U.S.), as well as seasons 1-10 of Celebrity Baking Show and seasons 1-3 of Baking Show: An Extra Slice — both of those shows are completely new to the U.S. Other new to the States shows are Paul Hollywood Bread, Mary Berry Cooks, Chronicles of Nadia and Liam Bakes.

Then, on Dec. 2, The Roku Channel debut The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special — with hosts Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Zach Cherry (Severance). Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, series regulars, will be judging the baked goods of contestants including Chloe Fineman, Nat Faxon, Marshawn Lynch and D’Arcy Carden.

The Roku Channel also gets a ton of new channels for focused on Black content, such as the HBCU-Go Sports, which tells stories about Black athletes from "the nation's 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and Olympic sports." The Block is "The Roku Channel's premier destination for Black movies and entertainment," and TheGRIO is also landing on The Roku Channel.

You don't need a Roku for The Roku Channel

You may think this is just for Roku devices. You'd be wrong. The Roku Channel is available on Fire TV (opens in new tab), and it's also on iOS (opens in new tab) and Android (opens in new tab).

You can also just pull The Roku Channel up in a web browser (opens in new tab).

All the new channels on The Roku Channel

Here are the 36 new additions to The Roku Channel. Roku's descriptions, via its announcement post (opens in new tab), accompany each channel title.

About K-Content by CJ ENM: Meet the best K-content channel from Asia's #1 entertainment company.

All Real: From Banijay Rights, this U.S. reality-based channel is set to feature several nostalgic hit U.S. reality shows from the noughties.

All Reality WEtv: Real moments. Real stories. Real drama. If you love reality, you need All Reality WEtv!

All Weddings WEtv: Brides. Bling. Drama! If you love weddings, then say "I do" to All Weddings WEtv.

AMC Showcase: The dramas you know. The stories you'll love. All AMC all the time.

AMC Thrillers: Get your adrenaline pumping with heart-pounding action that will have you on the edge of your seat.

At Home with Family Handyman: Hands-on inspiration for making your house a home.

Emeril Lagasse Channel: Award-winning celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse shares his culinary prowess and signature "New Orleans" style on The Emeril Lagasse Channel: a one-of-a-kind foodie fan-experience. BAM!

Fear Factor: From Banijay Rights, "Fear Factor" is a true test of stamina and guile for those willing to put their body on the line for $50,000.

FilmRise Food: Satisfy your appetite for cooking competitions with hit series "Hell's Kitchen" and "Iron Chef" during every meal of the day.

FITE 24/7: Sports and entertainment. It's FITE 24/7, and it's here all day every day.

Gardening with Monty Don: Gardening with Monty Don is the home of the U.K.'s favorite gardener, author, and broadcaster, Monty Don.

Great American Adventures: Great American Adventures features more than 500 hours of scripted and unscripted content that highlights southern cooking, DIY, and all things Americana.

Great British Baking Show: A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, in hopes of being named the U.K.'s best.

HBCU-Go Sports: A cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider for the nation's 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and Olympic sports. HBCU-Go embraces and represents the voice of Black excellence every day of the year, offering viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, and comedy.

HSN: HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names and incorporates entertainment personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience.

IFC Films Picks: Star-studded stories. Groundbreaking documentaries. The best independent films from IFC Films and IFC Midnight.

Jamie Oliver: Global cooking sensation Jamie Oliver is cooking up his own 24/7 channel, bringing his simple, quick, and no-fuss recipes to an entirely new audience, inspiring and exciting a new generation of amateur home cooks.

Like Nastya: "Like Nastya" is a popular show for kids to enjoy activities like singing, dancing, drawing, playing games, and learning.

Martha Stewart Channel: The Martha Stewart Channel brings you Martha's trusted guidance on elevating everyday living, with a wealth of useful "how-to" information on everything from home décor to gardening and entertaining!

PBS Antiques Roadshow: Heirlooms and flea market finds 24/7 with "Antiques Roadshow" episodes from the vault!

Perfect Game TV: Perfect Game TV is the world's leading amateur baseball and softball platform featuring the game's most talented players including an alumni roster of over 1,846 MLB players and 13,889 MLB Draft Selections.

PGA TOUR: The PGA TOUR Channel features the best highlights, round recaps, replays, player interviews, original features, and player profiles from the PGA TOUR.

Places & Spaces: There's no place like home, and no channel embraces the interiors, exteriors, and everything in between quite like this. We're the heart of home.

QVC: QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service.

Slightly Off by IFC: From "Portlandia" to "Brockmire," we know "Slightly Off," and we know you'll love it as much as we do.

Sony KAL Hindi: Sony KAL Hindi features the most iconic, celebrated, and award-winning drama and comedy television series from India.

Stories by AMC: Dive into the bold and inventive AMC shows you've come to love with Stories by AMC.

Telemundo California (West): Las noticias de última hora, temas locales, y el tiempo en California.

Telemundo Florida: Las noticias de última hora, temas locales, y el tiempo en Florida.

Telemundo Noreste: Las noticias de última hora, temas locales, y el tiempo en el Noreste.

Telemundo Texas: Las noticias de última hora, temas locales, y el tiempo en Texas.

The Biggest Loser: From Banijay Rights, the contestants move to the Biggest Loser ranch to begin a journey to reverse the effects of unhealthy living.

The Block: The Roku Channel's premier destination for Black movies and entertainment. Enjoy authentic stories that inspire and celebrate Black culture.

The Walking Dead Universe: Join Daryl, the Clarks, and others from the world of "The Walking Dead." Enjoy cast interviews, BTS moments, and more!

Join Daryl, the Clarks, and others from the world of “The Walking Dead.” Enjoy cast interviews, BTS moments, and more! TheGRIO: A television network bringing viewers award-winning television shows, movies, sports, news, documentaries, and specials focusing on the African American audience.